POTTSVILLE – U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) announced his office’s participation in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.
Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the Congressional District.
This year, Congressman Meuser is looking for the best high school artists in Pennsylvania’s 9th District to share their artwork for a chance to have it displayed in the United States Capitol for one year, as well as having it featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages: must be two dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing). Artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel for the duration of the exhibition. Students should only submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.
All high school students (grades 9-12) in the 9th Congressional District are invited to submit their artwork to one of Congressman Meuser’s district offices before April 24.
Alaina Horning from Schuylkill Valley High School was the 9th District’s 2022 winner, and her painting, “Sunny,” hangs in the U.S. Capitol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.