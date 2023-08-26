As a young cardiologist, (graduate of Wesleyan University & Harvard Medical School) Dr. Herbert Benson saw something rarely hinted at in medical journals; Benson (professor, author, cardiologist, and founder of Harvard’s Mind/Body Medical Institute) saw a clearly measurable relationship between his patients’ high blood pressure and their anxiety or emotional stress. Benson says that early in his career, “People were centered on the kidney being the source of high blood pressure. It was really beyond the pale in those days to say that the mind could be affecting blood pressure.” He had discovered a connection between the mind and the body --the well-being of one affected the well-being of the other. Outlook could and did affect health.

Benson believes that human beings are “wired for God” and that the very act of believing can help to keep us well. With 95 percent of all Americans believing in God, there could be a clear body-benefit here. In fact, in a Time/CNN poll 82 percent of respondents said they believed in the healing power of personal prayer. In a polling of 269 doctors at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Family Physicians, 99 percent said they believed in the ability of religious belief to contribute to healing.