As a young cardiologist, (graduate of Wesleyan University & Harvard Medical School) Dr. Herbert Benson saw something rarely hinted at in medical journals; Benson (professor, author, cardiologist, and founder of Harvard’s Mind/Body Medical Institute) saw a clearly measurable relationship between his patients’ high blood pressure and their anxiety or emotional stress. Benson says that early in his career, “People were centered on the kidney being the source of high blood pressure. It was really beyond the pale in those days to say that the mind could be affecting blood pressure.” He had discovered a connection between the mind and the body --the well-being of one affected the well-being of the other. Outlook could and did affect health.
Benson believes that human beings are “wired for God” and that the very act of believing can help to keep us well. With 95 percent of all Americans believing in God, there could be a clear body-benefit here. In fact, in a Time/CNN poll 82 percent of respondents said they believed in the healing power of personal prayer. In a polling of 269 doctors at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Family Physicians, 99 percent said they believed in the ability of religious belief to contribute to healing.
Benson’s research led to the development of the relaxation response, which involves sitting for 15 minutes and repeating a phrase or word in time with the breathing while gently pushing other thoughts aside. According to Beth Baker, “The relaxation response and similar techniques, now taught in half of the medical schools in the nation, have been shown to help control many conditions, including high blood pressure, pain, insomnia and depression.” It is thought that 60 to 90 percent of doctor visits in the United States stem from such conditions.
Benson says, “Finally it registered that two things occurred in people when they said they were more spiritual. One was a feeling of the presence of a power, a force, an energy --God. Secondarily, that presence was close to them.” Many of us have known this secret for years. The words are as clear as “He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul.” The word soul in the Greek is the word we now use for psychological. When the psychological is healed, it leads the way for the body. The Bible does say, “Be still and know that I am God.” For the time being, the body is the home of the mind. Just as wild kids can wreck a house, so it seems also that a wild, restless, unsettled mind can raise thunder with the body. The home is affected by its occupants. Meditation in the quiet presence of God seems a good way to “mind your body.”
