WELLSBORO — Miss Athens Phoenix Jacobson, Miss Canton Carmya Martell, and Miss Troy Adelle Confer will compete against 23 other candidates in 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival Queen contest from June 18 to June 20 in Wellsboro.
According to festival organizers, Jacobson was on high honor roll and a member of the National Honors Society at Athens High School. Jacobson served as the student council vice president during her junior and senior year.
Jacobson is attending Arizona State in the fall and plans to major in business.
At Canton Junior-Senior High School, Martell was on high honor roll and a member of the varsity volleyball team that won the district and NTL championships in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Martell plans on attending Penn State University in the fall to study elementary and early childhood education.
Confer has been on high honor roll and was a member of the gifted/enrichment program as a freshman, sophomore, and junior. Confer was a member of the National Honor Society as a junior.
Confer is undecided about her post-graduation plans in 2022.
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, Laurel Quuen Allison Diehl the queen candidates are introduced to the public at the Quuen’s Preview Concert on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage featuring a live performance for the Boot Hill Band.
On Saturday June 19, the candidates ride on “Nessmuk” themed floats in the 2 p.m. Laurel Festival Parade. The crowning of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen takes place on the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theater that evening at 6:30 p.m. featuring a live performance from Houston Baker.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The festival concludes Sunday Morning, June 20 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.
