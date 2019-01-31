Journey with fun-loving hobgoblins to the “land of colored ice” as they tell the tale of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend. You may find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students perform an original musical adaptation of The Snow Queen.
The local cast features Bella Russo as Gerda; Matthew Glantz as her best friend, Kay; and Aislyn Strange as the Snow Queen. Kaitlyn Smith will play Gerda’s Grandma/Old Robber Woman, and Blessing Laudermilch will play Kay’s Grandma/Lappish Woman. The Gardner Woman/Finnish Woman will be Anna Glantz.
Wyatt Salazar plays Bae; Julian Burke plays Yeti; Alyssa Jackson plays Little Robber Girl; and Mr. and Mrs. Crow will be Ty Lezak and Leila Cobb.
Nehemiah Laudermilch and Maggie Glantz will play the Prince and Princess.
The imaginative, fun-loving Hobgoblins are Jocelyn Bennett, Grace Bowen, Lincoln Burlingame, Samantha Campbell, Emma Klees, Faith Laudermilch, Zion Laudermilch, Staci Mansfield, Abigail Rice, Lily Rice, Andrew Wells and Marisa Wise.
The Snow Animals are Willow Bacorn, Chloe Cushna-Leonard, Eden Dewing, Carson Glantz, Clara Glantz, Abigail Greenough, Bethany McEwen, Katie Ryley and Allison Woods. The Robbers will be played by Kylee Barnes, Kenzie Brown, Marisa Cobb, Lucas De Lao, Lydia Greenough, Alan Klees, Lyra Kruger, Jubilee Laudermilch, Callie Napp and Kaylee Woods.
And the Snow Chickens are Matthew Allen, Allie Bowen, Owen Brown, Bristol Edsall, Laura Glantz, Rory Lane, Zebulun Laudermilch, Rory Manning and Marcus Wells.
Serving as assistant directors will be Jayden Burke, Allison Edsall, Danica Johnson and Trinity McEwen.
The Snow Queen will be presented at 3 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Keystone Theatre in Towanda. Tickets are $7.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Towanda is brought to you by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from United Way of Bradford County, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and premier sponsor Dandy Mini Marts. For more information, call Michael Viselli at (570) 268-ARTS (2787).
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming, and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performance, community events and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bradfordcountymovies.com and www.bcrac.org.
