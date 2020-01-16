An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Tortoise Versus the Hare” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium on the Canton Area High School Campus.
Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Most of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are the wise Tortoise, Coach Shelley Bowlback, the conceited Curly Hare, Esther and her daughter Little Bonnie Bunny, the rascally Weasels, the singing service station Ferrets and the scaly Reptiles.
Other roles include the Thespian Troupe, Curly’s Posse, the TV Crew and the rowdy Curly Hare Fan Club. Students, ages kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 to 8:15 p.m each day.
The Tortoise Versus the Hare will be presented at 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium on the Canton Area High School Campus.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Canton is presented locally by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from the Canton Foundation, United Way of Bradford County, THE TREEHOUSE FUND at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Family of David B. Morris.
For more information, call the Bradford County Regional Arts Council at (570) 268-ARTS (2787).
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivation quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.