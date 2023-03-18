Q: Greg I once owned a 1973 AMC Ambassador Custom Brougham 4 dr. sedan. Could you let me know how many were produced that year? How about your feelings of the AMC Pacer and a bit of Rambler history? I’m still a big AMC fan and hope to buy a collector car soon of the Rambler variety. Roger F., Lancaster, Pa.

A: Roger, it seems whenever someone writes to me about AMC, Javelins and Ramblers, I get a bunch more letters about this now defunct manufacturer. This is again the case as I wrote recently about why AMC is a good choice to enter the collector car hobby and did a feature on a 1968 AMX.

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions and input on collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com.