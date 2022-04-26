Motocross is a racing sport filled with intensity and adrenaline inducing thrills. For one local family, it’s a lifestyle and the basis for a new podcast for all eager listeners.
Jessica Hicks is the co-owner of Hicks Racing in Ulster Township, which she started with her husband, Matthew Henry Hicks, two years ago.
“He has been motocross racing for about 10 years and I’ve been riding for about two years,” she said. “I also use to race go-karts when I was a kid, so I have always been involved with racing in some way.”
Both have become more serious about the sport and are trying to qualify for the Amateur National Motocross Championship. They even built a track at their house three years ago to practice more. Hicks Racing will be a part of a regional race in June that will determine if they go to nationals.
“My stepson John also races. I am riding currently with the goal of competing in races soon,” she said. “Also, our 3-year-old child that we have together is currently riding bikes and may race in the future, so it’s a whole family affair.”
In an effort to spread the word on motocross, Jessica gained inspiration to have the family start their own podcast. She heard of a podcast called Coffee With The Keefers about a motocross racing family with racer Kris Keefer and thought it would be interesting to do something similar.
“I thought that we should create something that gives people a realistic view of how local motocross racing is,” she stated. “We wanted to provide an outlet for people who want to start doing motocross, but maybe don’t know how to start.”
The podcast started about a month ago and two episodes have been released so far. The first episode serves as a breakdown of how Hicks Racing operates and details which family members are involved. The second episode discusses the family’s recent trip to Tomahawk MX Park in Hedgesville, West Virginia to practice motocross. The Hicks’ are currently lining up guests for future podcast episodes like track owners. The third episode will be released on Wednesday.
“We also like connecting with other local families who race so that we can learn from each other, bond over the sport and hopefully get more involved in the racing community,” she said. “People are very passionate about racing and the friends that people make become like a second family.”
Jessica wanted to acknowledge Hicks Racing’s two major sponsors, which are Hicks RV Repair and Woody’s Ale House & Grill.
On social media, Hicks Racing can be found at its Facebook page of the same name and on Instagram @hicksracing123.
The Hicks Racing Podcast can be found at: https://linktr.ee/hicksracing123 or https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1957420.rss.
