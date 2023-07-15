1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner anyone?

Q: Greg in regards to your top Muscle Car List, I hope you will consider the ‘62 and ‘63 406 Ford Galaxies with Tri-power. I also invite you to attend our old car enthusiast’s breakfast meeting every Friday at 8 am at the Town & Country Grille in Tunkhannock, Pa. We usually have 18-20 guys attending breakfast. Regards, Brian Severcool, Tunkhannock, Pa.

