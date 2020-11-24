Musicians, sponsors sought for new Songs of the Susquehanna initiative

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is starting a new program, called the “Songs of the Susquehanna” – a creative opportunity to engage people about the river, its benefits and the threats it faces throughout the 11,000-square-mile middle Susquehanna watershed defined by the North and West branches.
Through Jan. 31, 2021, the association is encouraging musicians and those with a passion for the outdoors to submit their original songs inspired by the river and its tributaries.
These can be pieces that celebrate our natural waterways’ benefits, beauty, threats facing the river and/or chronicle special moments spent on our waterways. Musicians whose songs are ultimately selected for the final playlist will be eligible for incentives/prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.
Since it is much harder to get out and enjoy our region’s system of waterways in the winter, and COVID has restricted the ability to offer in-person events and engage/educate those in our watershed about the benefits and threats facing the river, the project aims to offer the following benefits:
- Offer a creative COVID-friendly opportunity to engage, educate and entertain those in the greater watershed about the river and its tributaries.
- Help musicians who have been impacted by cancelled gigs to show off their creativity, promote their skills regionally and get incentives for their efforts.
- Develop a “paddling playlist” of songs that can be used at various Riverkeeper events and will be available via fundraising efforts for the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper, including a “2021 Songs of the Susquehanna” album.
- Create new connections with people about what we do and why we are so passionate about clean water in northcentral and northeast Pennsylvania.
Ultimately, the Songs of the Susquehanna project is open to anyone within the middle Susquehanna watershed – regardless of age or experience level.
For more information, expectations and incentives available for musicians who submit pieces that are chosen for the final playlist – or those who would like to help sponsor the project via donations for incentives for our musicians – visit the 2021 Songs of the Susquehanna page of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper’s website (www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org/song-project.html).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.