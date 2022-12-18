DEAR ABBY: While my sister was incarcerated, she was evicted from her residence. She asked me if I would pack her belongings and store them for her in my garage for a couple of weeks until she got out, which I did. Well, a couple of weeks turned into a couple of months.

She’s out now, living here and there, and looking for a job or a permanent place to stay. In the meantime, her belongings are still in my garage. It’s taking up considerable space and starting to smell. I need to prep my house as I plan on selling it in the near future.

