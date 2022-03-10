The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) is releasing 100 sponsored Art Again kits to the public! Art Again kits are created using recycled and donated materials. With this kit, youth will learn about artist Glen Alps and create a collagraph print.
Kits will be available by reservation and can be picked up on Friday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BCRAC office located on the second floor of the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Sayre Theatre, or at the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce office located in the Wyalusing Creek Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve a kit, contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org. Kits will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the CHOP produce giveaway located at their Towanda location behind the Keystone Theatre on Wednesday, March 23 starting at 1 p.m. Art Again kits are available to the public at no cost thanks to sponsors.
Art Again kits are created and distributed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with assistance from Helping Hands Food Pantry, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program, and community volunteers Daneal Martin, Kara Byrd, and Hannah Ryck. Sponsors of materials include BCRAC staff, Turnip Green Creative Reuse, and local community members who continue to donate to the Art Materials Drive. Further support includes the United Way of Bradford County, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Walmart and Sheetz.
Those who are interested in learning more about the Art Again kits, donating art materials, or would like to sponsor an Art Again kit can send an email to ntpaie@bcrac.org for more information, or call (570) 268-2787.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theaters as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
