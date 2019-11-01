New book will bring performer to Wysox

An Elmira woman who has studied and performed music in different parts of the world will make a stop in Wysox Saturday to present and sign her new book of poetry, “My Life in My Words.”
Carrie Hooper is a vocal performance graduate from Mansfield University who has Master of Arts degrees in both German and vocal performance from the State University of New York at Buffalo, according to biographical information included with a press release and at the beginning of her book. Hooper, who was born blind, also spent a year studying at the Royal University College of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, as a Fulbright Scholar; performed with the Berkshire Choral Festival in Canterbury, England; and was a soprano soloist in Mansfield University’s choir and orchestra’s performance of Bach’s “B Minor Mass.” Hooper currently performs vocal concerts around the area, with the Common Time choral group, and provides organ and piano accompaniment at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Horseheads. She is also a voice and piano teacher at Studios on the Square in Horseheads, and was a long-time foreign language teacher at Elmira College.
Hooper’s book presentation and signing will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Riverstone Inn in Wysox. An optional lunch is available at noon, but reservations must be made by calling (570) 268-5035.
Hooper had previously published a collection of poetry entitled “Word Paintings” in both Albanian and English languages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.