LOCK HAVEN – ABSOLUTELY! Theatre and Fundraising, in collaboration with the Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, is planning the inaugural Downtown Lock Haven Fringe Festival Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at multiple venues in the city.
A Fringe Festival is an open-access event to promote performances by bands, solo musicians, theatre, cabaret, spoken word, street performers and unique creative visual artists. Creative artists from throughout Bradford County and surrounding areas are encouraged to submit a free entry by contacting Brady Carnahan at absolutelyinfo@gmail.com.
