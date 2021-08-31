NICHOLSON – The Nicholson Bridge Day is set for Sunday, Sept. 12 at the carnival grounds off of Route 92 in Nicholson with music, food, historical information, a basket raffle, demonstrations and a variety of vendors.
Organized by the Nicholson Women’s Club, Nicholson Bridge Day will start at 9 a.m. with a flag salute by the American Legion Post 953 and the National Anthem performed by Irene Damiano, according to a media release. The Narrow Road Singers will perform starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mountain View High School Band at noon. The T-Town Twirlers will follow at 1 p.m. and Whipples Dance Studio at 2 p.m. James Johnson Dj.I.M. will play music and take requests throughout the day.
More than 60 vendors will be on hand with arts, handcrafted products, antiques, photography, jewelry, and baked goods. The Nicholson Women’s Club will also have a chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. until sold out, while local firefighters will offer clams and corn.
Visitors will be able to view photographs, memorabilia and other historical information about the Tunkhannock Viaduct and Nicholson at the booths of the Nicholson Heritage Association and Lech’s Parmacy. Phoebe Snow and her conductor will also be on hand to share rail road stories from the past.
In addition, the Factoryville Ambulance Service will present a stop-the-bleed demonstration, and the Hop Bottom Hose Company will provide lessons on fire safety using their smoke-mobile.
Drawing for a basket raffle will take place at 3 p.m., although entrants don’t have to be on site to win.
For additional information, call (570) 942-6747.
