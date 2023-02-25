Here we go again with a list of auto firsts, expanded from my last effort. These “first ever” accomplishments in the auto industry are noteworthy and I’m always collecting data so keep those letters coming.

First American Fuel Injection: Chrysler’s 1958 “Electrojector” system on the Chrysler 300D, De Soto Adventurer, Dodge D-500, and Plymouth Savoy. Just 35 consumers took advantage, but as Rambler found out in 1957 with a prototype injected Rebel that never was produced, it wasn’t reliable. The undependable Chrysler injection was replaced with a carburetor free of charge.

