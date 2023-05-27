Even though some of my friends have died, I haven’t let them go. I keep them. I think of them as Charles Wesley thought of them; “friends above and friends below; the church on earth and in heaven.” Yes! “Mystic sweet communion with those whose rest is won!” Yet, still, and always friends. Part of a stronger me. I think often about old friends who form the basis for my own outlook and courage. Mary Wilston (now part of the “church above”) is a “stand-out” in my repertoire of old friends now with the Lord; but, still with me. Sitting in her little cottage was an experience in its own right. Mary lived in a little, brown, shake-covered house across from the Cummings Lumber Mill. Though I was her minister, I was destined to take more from her than what little a young minister could ever hope to give back to an elderly woman with a rich country background. She assured Gloria (Mrs. Marple) and me that so long as there existed chickens, old kitchen clocks, spring houses, and grandchildren, she would be quite content. She drove a Volkswagen Beetle (4-speed manual shift on the floor). Great gas mileage too; that would please her!

Most every visit Mary would say, “If people aren’t happy with what they have, how will they be happy with more?” While I wish that I could remember more of the things that Mary said, I do remember that she was an optimist. Well, she was just plain grateful, thankful, giving, peaceful and kind. Without those things, Gloria and I knew that we couldn’t become much of a “Minister Couple.”