Even though some of my friends have died, I haven’t let them go. I keep them. I think of them as Charles Wesley thought of them; “friends above and friends below; the church on earth and in heaven.” Yes! “Mystic sweet communion with those whose rest is won!” Yet, still, and always friends. Part of a stronger me. I think often about old friends who form the basis for my own outlook and courage. Mary Wilston (now part of the “church above”) is a “stand-out” in my repertoire of old friends now with the Lord; but, still with me. Sitting in her little cottage was an experience in its own right. Mary lived in a little, brown, shake-covered house across from the Cummings Lumber Mill. Though I was her minister, I was destined to take more from her than what little a young minister could ever hope to give back to an elderly woman with a rich country background. She assured Gloria (Mrs. Marple) and me that so long as there existed chickens, old kitchen clocks, spring houses, and grandchildren, she would be quite content. She drove a Volkswagen Beetle (4-speed manual shift on the floor). Great gas mileage too; that would please her!
Most every visit Mary would say, “If people aren’t happy with what they have, how will they be happy with more?” While I wish that I could remember more of the things that Mary said, I do remember that she was an optimist. Well, she was just plain grateful, thankful, giving, peaceful and kind. Without those things, Gloria and I knew that we couldn’t become much of a “Minister Couple.”
Our two options in life often boil down to changing our circumstances or changing the way we think about them. Often, other people are a part of our circumstances; changing them is not usually possible! What I remember about Mary was that she could usually see the best side of the worst situation. Every product has a recipe; according to Mary, the ingredients for optimism are gratitude and hope.
We can’t always change all the circumstances around our lives; but, is that any reason to live in misery? Norman Vincent Peale said, “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” Robert Schuller, a disciple of Peale, contended that positive thinking has profound spiritual and psychological consequences. It incites meaning, infuses one with self-esteem, mobilizes healing and growth, evaporates debilitating anxiety, constructively channels misdirected energy, affirms a durable security, and inspires legitimate comfort for life and eternity.
Betting on optimism is a “win-win” proposition. After all, the Bible does say, “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8). Anyway, isn’t optimism really the twin-sister of faith? Sure, faith in Christ does make us whole (Luke 17:19). That is why Mary, Norman, and Robert were all winners; they were all smart enough to bet on a sure thing! Want to make a better use of Memorial Day? Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Many people will walk in and out of your life; but, only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” Hang onto your old friends –you will be the better for it! Don’t stop loving them, just because they died.
