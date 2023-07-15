This is the time of year when we notice that those tomato transplants — six inch babies a few weeks ago — are taking over the garden and reaching out toward the neighbors. The decision on how to grow them, which should have been made when they were set out, can no longer be delayed. There are three ways to train tomatoes: sprawled, staked, or caged.

Sprawling is the default position. Do nothing and they will spread along the ground. The advantage of this method is its low labor requirement. You can’t get much easier than doing nothing. The down side is that they take up a lot of room. Also, half your tomatoes rot on the ground and the other half get nibbled by various critters.