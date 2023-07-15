This is the time of year when we notice that those tomato transplants — six inch babies a few weeks ago — are taking over the garden and reaching out toward the neighbors. The decision on how to grow them, which should have been made when they were set out, can no longer be delayed. There are three ways to train tomatoes: sprawled, staked, or caged.
Sprawling is the default position. Do nothing and they will spread along the ground. The advantage of this method is its low labor requirement. You can’t get much easier than doing nothing. The down side is that they take up a lot of room. Also, half your tomatoes rot on the ground and the other half get nibbled by various critters.
That is why generations ago people got the idea of tying the vines to stakes to keep them off the ground, thus beginning the endless argument: to sucker or not to sucker.
Staking and tying require constant attention. Almost daily, you must go out and tie up errant vines. Miss this chore for a weekend and they revert to the default position. As if this is not sufficient effort in itself, followers of the staking cult insist that you sucker. I used to think that suckering was convincing other gardeners to stake their tomatoes, but it’s not. It is the tedious exercise of removing the suckers that materialize overnight in the junction of the main stem and every prominent side stem.
Ask them why they do it, and they will explain that their grandfather did it that way. But there is actually one good reason to sucker tomatoes. It will prod the plant into producing an earlier crop. If you want the first tomatoes on the block, plant an early variety and attend to it daily — stake it, tie it, and sucker it — but there is no point in doing the whole tomato patch that way.
Which brings us to caging, the only rational method. It involves putting a tall frame of wire or wood around the plant, so that it grows up through and supports itself. The problem with this method is that inexperienced gardeners buy those wholly inadequate hoops sold in garden stores and think they are a cage. They are not.
To get a decent tomato cage, you must make it yourself. You can use sticks and string or wire or fencing, but the best are made from concrete reinforcing wire — heavy wire welded in a six inch grid in rolls five feet high. You can sometimes find pieces left over from a construction job. Or you and your neighbors might want to split a roll purchased at a building supply.
Using bolt cutters or a hacksaw, cut off a three or four foot piece, roll it into a cylinder, and twist the exposed nubs of wire to hold it together. Then, cut off the bottom circle of wire, leaving six inch prongs to stick in the ground. Probably a good idea to wire the cage to a stout stake; rerod from the building supply store is best.
Caged tomatoes are easy to care for and very heavy yielding. In some years I have an outside shell of leaves surrounding a solid column of tomatoes.
Caged tomatoes require little work. To help the yield, they should be fertilized once a month with some 5-10-5. And in mid-August it’s a good idea to snip off the small, newly formed tomatoes. You know they won’t ripen, and you want all the plant’s energy to go into the ones that will.
Admittedly, it is a hassle to wrestle half-grown tomatoes into compliance, but it is also a hassle to let them have their way. Your choice. But at least it is a reminder to do the job in spring next season.
