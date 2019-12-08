While it is way too early to accurately assess the change in opening day of the 2019 rifle season on white-tailed deer from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, some things are very clear.
First, it certainly did not seem like the normal opening day for sure.
I spoke to a hunter who killed an 8-point buck on Saturday.
He said that he only heard about five shots before he fired; then only two more all day. This fellow hunts near Canton on the section of Barclay Mountain close to it.
I went walking at the Canton Area School District track from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. I only heard two shots, none close.
Normally on opening day you will hear a flurry of shots as the time hits about 7:30 a.m. Then sporadic shots throughout the day until about 4 p.m. when the deer start feeding again.
Since we got about eight inches of snow on Sunday evening into Monday morning, you would think the deer would have been moving on Saturday afternoon.
I did hear of several nice bucks killed the first day. Like many, we took in Small Business Saturday. It was a fine success story from all the news reports read in the local and out-of-town newspapers. That is exactly how it should be.
It may have been simple luck that deer season started on Saturday instead of the traditional Monday after Thanksgiving. Road conditions on Sunday were treacherous. In some areas, roads were closed such as I-81 and I-84. So, some hunters were spared hazardous travel.
We will have Part II next time.
This is December, a beautiful month to be outdoors if dressed properly. Get out and enjoy all the wonderful things that God has given us to enjoy in nature.
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for The Sunday Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (l983). He lives in Alba, Pennsylvania with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@ frontiernet.net or (570) 673-3622.
