Last week’s column brought a lot of comments. The first one was from a lady working in a store where I stopped for some supplies Sunday afternoon. She complimented me on the column. She stated that I always asked her father for permission when I wanted to hunt deer on his property. I appreciated her kind words. She wondered why every hunter does not do that. I have no reasonable response to that or why some folks steal, lie, use drugs, etc.
Another comment came on Monday when a fellow visited our insurance offices to enroll in a Medicare plan. Turns out he is originally from downstate (almost all of our transplants to this area are). He told me that when he moved into our area many years ago, he heard lots of stories about the lack of respect for the landowner from the “flatlanders.” He resolved to do the right thing. Wonderful!
Which brings me to add about permission to do some fishing. I have seen some wonderful sportsmanship and some bad apples over the years. I used to love to fish for trout on not only our larger streams like Loyalsock and Lycoming creeks, but also on lightly stocked or native trout streams.
If you have fished on some of the streams in the area, you will have noticed posters which read, “fishing permitted, walk-in only.” There are some of those signs along the Pine Creek Rail-Trail. The meaning is simple. You have permission to fish the stream, but you must park your vehicle along the road and walk in to the stream.
Those signs were a magnet to me because many anglers do not get very far from their vehicle to fish. The fishing was usually very good along those streams. I seldom ever saw the owner; most of those places were seasonal cabins. I hope some of those kind folks read this column because all of us who use that access to the stream say “thank you!”
My lifelong friend Gary Avery and I did a lot of small stream fishing. Since his death in December 2014, I have not done any more trout fishing. You will understand why. I have an interesting story about one of our experiences along a trout stream in Lycoming County, with one of those “fishing permitted, walk in only” signs. Guess we will have a part III next time.
Get out daily and enjoy all the wonderful things in nature that God has given to us. I do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.