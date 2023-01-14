“Why, Grandpa, why?” After nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren it began to dawn on me that children come into the world, make a firm stand, take a good look around, then ask, “Why?” We could learn from them; purpose is central to successful existence. Day after day as I sit with distressed clients in my counseling office it occurs to me anew, “When the world they live in seems meaningless, clients begin to wonder whether it is worth it to continue struggling or even living.” Humans are born needing reasons that turn into purpose; otherwise, existence is absurd.
Can purpose be found in every situation? Viktor Frankl thought so. Frankl was an Austrian-born psychiatrist who spent from 1942 to 1945 as a prisoner in the World War II concentration camps of Auschwitz and Dachau, where his parents, brother, and wife all died. Frankl’s technique for survival was to establish a vision and purpose for his life that reached beyond Auschwitz, then live his daily life within the freedom of that mental/spiritual vision rather than within the confines of the prison walls. From his research, he discovered that successful survivors all found some purpose for living even in the midst of suffering. Frankl went on to develop a treatment for depression based on the premise that depression ensues when a person has no purpose for living. His therapy was actually, “therapy through meaning.” Frankl was fond of quoting Nietzsche’s words, “He who has a why to live can bear with almost any how.”
All wonderful things begin with a vision; when vision stops, so does everything else. The church or school you attend was once only a vision. Even your own family was once only a vision within the hearts of two romantic young people! Whether it is a family, school, church, library, county fair, or country, when vision and purpose stop, pathology begins. No wonder our first quest is for vision and purpose. Vision is bracing, constructive, and healing. The Bible says, “Where there is no vision the people perish” (Proverbs 29:18).
How do you build a vision, purpose, and goal for yourself? Through his Auschwitz experience, Frankl deducted that “love is the ultimate and highest goal to which humans can aspire” (G. Corey, 1986). That sounds just like Jesus, who said the greatest commandment is, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus said that everything hinges on these two goals. We cannot expect to find the purpose for life or the answer to “Why?” if we refuse to love.
This year kids from Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania and Ukraine all spent their first Christmas mixed together --helping each other through a difficult time. I bet they will be friends for years to come. That can only be good for “God so loved the world.” In 2023, why not let “love itself” become your purpose in the world? Sure! “God is love” –so, go with a sure thing! Where is God at work in our world? He’s working in the hearts of these caring and kind people. God is everywhere at work. God is no quitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.