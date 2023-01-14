“Why, Grandpa, why?” After nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren it began to dawn on me that children come into the world, make a firm stand, take a good look around, then ask, “Why?” We could learn from them; purpose is central to successful existence. Day after day as I sit with distressed clients in my counseling office it occurs to me anew, “When the world they live in seems meaningless, clients begin to wonder whether it is worth it to continue struggling or even living.” Humans are born needing reasons that turn into purpose; otherwise, existence is absurd.

Can purpose be found in every situation? Viktor Frankl thought so. Frankl was an Austrian-born psychiatrist who spent from 1942 to 1945 as a prisoner in the World War II concentration camps of Auschwitz and Dachau, where his parents, brother, and wife all died. Frankl’s technique for survival was to establish a vision and purpose for his life that reached beyond Auschwitz, then live his daily life within the freedom of that mental/spiritual vision rather than within the confines of the prison walls. From his research, he discovered that successful survivors all found some purpose for living even in the midst of suffering. Frankl went on to develop a treatment for depression based on the premise that depression ensues when a person has no purpose for living. His therapy was actually, “therapy through meaning.” Frankl was fond of quoting Nietzsche’s words, “He who has a why to live can bear with almost any how.”