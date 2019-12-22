There are sights that we observe outdoors that are simply put “precious!” One of those occurred Wednesday, Dec. 4.
We were traveling east on Route 414 from east of Canton to Monroeton. We sighted a mature Bald Eagle sitting on a branch near the nest.
The location was just east of West Franklin, just due south of the bridge. The nest tree is located along Towanda Creek.
What a wonderful sight to observe in early December. We were alerted to the nest this spring when a fellow who I played softball within the Monroeton 35 and over league spotted the nest while trout fishing.
His wife called to report the find.
It is the ONLY bald eagle nest tree that we have seen which is not a pine tree.
We could ascertain the species of the tree from our position at least 200 to 250 yards away from it as we observed from the road.
Nor do we know the landowner at this point.
Still, what a wonderful sighting.
It was also a beautiful time to walk and take photos on the first big snow storm of the season, which fell on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
We had eight inches of snow in Alba; Troy had 10 inches and Wellsboro, eight inches.
Since our insurance offices are in our home, we did not have to drive in those conditions. So Linda, a/k/a “shutterbug,” used her photo skills to take some wonderful pictures which we will treasure.
This is my last column for 2019.
We always take time away from business in the days of the Christmas/New Year season.
Merry Christmas! Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season.
