The ethical hunter will always obtain permission from a landowner to hunt on his/her land.
It only takes a little effort to do so. I have heard some awful stories about so-called hunters trespassing on private property. Did you know that it is not up to the landowner to post their property? Many folks do not understand that fact.
There is Senate Bill 147 sitting with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Game and Fisheries Committee. It should be voted on any time this session.
The bill would permit hunting on three Sundays per year. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau has stated that they would not oppose limited Sunday hunting with increased penalties for trespassing and that a hunter needs written permission from the landowner. I see absolutely nothing wrong with that position.
It is a fact that the number of hunters has dropped from 1.2 million in the l960s to about 800,000.
That number includes non-resident hunters.
In Pennsylvania only about six to seven percent of the population are hunters. Again most folks do not know that fact. There are simply so many other opportunities afforded us on our time off.
It is also quite true that many old farms and rural areas are built up with housing developments. I used to travel home from Little Creek, Virginia during my U. S. Navy active duty days in the l960s. That included Route 15 from Harrisburg to Williamsport.
When I passed Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg, I used to see lots of ring-necked pheasants on the front lawn. There was only farmland behind it.
It is all gone now, replaced by houses. As you would expect, the pheasants are long gone too.
The bottom line here is that if we hunters want to continue in this fine outdoor activity, we must always treat the landowner with utmost respect.
I have lots of places to hunt because of that respect.
When I want to hunt woodchucks on a new farm, I always make that trip without my hunting gear. There is always tomorrow.
Get outdoors at this wonderful time of year and enjoy the wonders in nature that God gives to us.
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for The Sunday Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (l983). He lives in Alba, Pennsylvania with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@ frontiernet.net.
or (570) 673-3622.
