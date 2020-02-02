On Jan. 25 the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissions gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2020-2021 license year.
Final approval will be done at the April Board of Commissioners meeting.
Rifle season for deer will start on Saturday, Nov. 28. The first Saturday deer season opener was in 2019. The board also approved three Sunday hunts.
This is in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, which requested three Sunday hunting days in big game seasons.
Previously, as most hunters know, the bureau was opposed to any expansion of Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania which currently is only for coyotes and seasonally for crows. This will bring Pennsylvania into the Sunday hunting motif that all states except two allow.
The Sundays approved are Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting, and Sunday, Nov. 29 for deer hunting.
That, in my opinion, are good choices for the three Sunday hunts. It gives hunters a full extra day for hunting.
The Board of Commissions also approved a concurrent deer season where a hunter with an antlerless deer tag may kill a buck or doe during the 14-day firearms deer season.
You can access the entire Pennsylvania Game Commission news release #06-20 on their website. Antler restrictions are still in force.
As I have stated previously, I am no longer a deer hunter so the big game seasons have no impact on me.
I will state that the 2019 Saturday deer season opener had a major financial impact on sporting goods stores, hotels, restaurants and other small businesses in our area.
It also changed the normal Monday after Thanksgiving opening of deer season that we have had in Pennsylvania since l961. It also changed a lot of things that deer hunters, especially those who travel to deer camps have enjoyed for so many years. That is a discussion that I will address at another time.
Get out and enjoy the things in nature that God has given to us; if only we would appreciate them.
