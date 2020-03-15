There’s another publication that you can obtain from your local Pennsylvania State Representative’s office. The title is “Hello Pennsylvania.” You will find some very interesting facts about Pennsylvania, many of which I did not know until getting this handy publication about 10 years ago.
Pennsylvania is 309 miles long, 174 miles wide and covers 29 million acres. Compared in size to other states, Pennsylvania ranks 33rd in size. The largest state is of course Alaska; Pennsylvania is only 1/12 the size of Alaska.
The Keystone State. A “keystone” is a central, wedge-shaped stone which holds all the other stones of a structure in place to form an arch. In early America, Pennsylvania played a vital geographic and strategic role in holding together the states of the newly formed Union. Today, Pennsylvania continues to be of key importance to the social, economic, and political development of the United States.
The State Coat of Arms. Pennsylvania’s Coat of Arms is probably the state’s most important familiar symbol. Based on a 1778 design by Caleb Lownes of Philadelphia, it features a shield crested by an American Bald Eagle, flanked by horses and adorned with symbols of Pennsylvania’s strengths – a ship carrying state commerce to all parts of the world; a clay-red plough, signifying our rich natural resources; the three golden sheaves of wheat, suggesting fertile fields and Pennsylvania’s wealth of human thought and action. An olive branch and cornstalk cross limbs beneath it – a message of peace and prosperity. The State Motto is festooned below.
The State Bird is the Ruffed Grouse.The State Tree is the Hemlock. The State Flower is the Mountain Laurel. Do you know the breed of the State Dog? The story is most interesting.
The next time you visit the Governor’s Reception Room in Harrisburg, look for a portrait of William Penn with his Great Dane. Now a popular pet, the Great Dane was a hunting and working breed in frontier Pennsylvania. The choice of State Dog is also unique in the vote that approved it. When the Speaker of the House called for a voice vote to designate the Great Dane, yips, growls and barks assaulted his ears from every part of the chamber. With a rap of his gavel, the Speaker confirmed that the “arfs have it,” and the “Barking Dog Vote” entered the annals of legislation history. Designated Aug. 15, 1965.
Now is the time to get outdoors and enjoy all the wonders, sights, sounds and smells that God gives us to enjoy in nature.
