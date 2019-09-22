Ashlee Newton, the 2019 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting the 2020 OYW program at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. Joining Ashlee as co-host is Dr. Gabrielle Gaustad, the 2000 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman.
On this night, 18 young women representing their high schools from Bradford and Sullivan counties will take the stage to participate in the “accent on achievement” program.
These young ladies will be judged and awarded scholarships in five categories: scholarship and achievement, interview, performing arts, aerobics and fitness and presence and presentation. Each category is equal in value so that a well-rounded young woman is chosen as the representative.
This year’s finalists will be vying for $13,450 in total cash scholarship monies. Scholarships will be awarded to the first through fourth runner-up winners, along with the 2020 Outstanding Young Woman.
The finalists themselves will gift the Keystone Award to the young lady within their group that best exemplifies the spirit of the program.
One finalist will be chosen as the recipient of the Pat Parsons Spirit Award. This award was created by and funded by OYW committee members in memory and celebration of Pat Parsons’ commitment to the Outstanding Young Woman organization. The recipient will be selected by current committee members.
The Sue Stanton Community Service award is a testament to Sue Stanton’s avid support of the Junior Miss and OYW scholarship programs. The award recipient is selected by Sue’s family and is the finalist who has dedicated exceptional time and effort to a variety of community service activities, above and beyond expectation, and has made an impact on the lives of others.
This year’s co-host, Gaustad, was the 2000 Outstanding Young Woman and represented Wyalusing Area High School. She also received the Scholastic and Achievement award at Pennsylvania’s OYW Program. She received a BS degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University in 2004 and also holds a PhD in material science and engineering and a MS in computation for design and optimization from MIT.
For 10 years Gabby was an associate professor in the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology. In January, she became the dean of the Inamori School of Engineering at Alfred University. The Gaustad Group, which consists of Gabby and her students, conducts research quantifying the economic and environmental trade-offs for materials at their end-of-life with a focus on recycling, resource recovery, and promoting a circular economy.
Gabby has been married to Jeff Povelaites for 13 years, and they have a 6-year-old son, Kaz and reside in Rochester, New York.
She has a personal passion for mentoring and advocating for women in STEM fields and participates in a wide variety of K-12 outreach events and activities. Gabby also enjoys traveling for both work and pleasure and has been to South Korea, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Brazil in the last two years.
Besides travel, her hobbies include snowboarding, cross country skiing, spinning and triathlon.
Ending her reign, 2019 Outstanding Young Woman Ashlee Newton has made several appearances on behalf of the OYW program. Ashlee participated in two local Christmas parades and the Wyalusing Firemen’s Celebration parade. She was also a guest speaker at several Wyalusing area organizations, including the Lion’s Club, Rotary Club, and Girl Scouts, where she presented her On Your Way program, which highlights the importance of encouraging girls to participate in sports and activities, and to be kind to one another.
Prior to and during her year as the Outstanding Young Woman, Ashlee represented Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. While in high school, she participated in cross country as well as track and field, qualifying for district and state competitions in pole vault. During her senior year, she served as president of the student council, and was secretary of the Leo Club. That same year, Ashlee qualified for regional and state FBLA, and was consistently on the high honor roll. Ashlee was the recipient of several senior year awards, including the Max P. Gannon Biology Award, the Arden Thomas Newton Award, the Red Cross Award, the Leo Club Service Award, and the Florence Bennett Biology Award. Currently, she is attending Shippensburg University after receiving the Governor’s Scholarship, Raider Success Scholarship, and a track and field athletic scholarship, and is majoring in biology/pre-med. Ashlee is the daughter of Ralph and Jennifer Newton.
The theme of this year’s program is “The Circus Is In Town!” Tickets are currently on sale for $8 each on a pre-pay, pre-pickup basis at the following locations: David’s Florist (Wysox), Thrush Insurance (North Towanda), Reagan Steele Jewelers (Sayre), Wyalusing Florist, and Grovedale Winery (Wyalusing). Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of the program for $10 each. For more ticket information, please call Debbie at (607) 857-0276.
Meet this year’s finalists:
Fiona Wilson, Wyalusing
Representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Fiona Wilson is the daughter of Marnie Wilson, Joe Marlin and Ben Wilson. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Fiona is a peer tutor and a member of the FBLA at her school, placing first at the FBLA regional competition. She is also a leader in 4-H, with a focus on archery. Vocally inclined, Fiona is a participant in the Wyalusing Valley High School spring musical, and a member of the school chorus and Early Morning Jazz groups. A recipient of the student council’s “My Voice” award, Fiona also donates her time to helping organize events for the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, and by volunteering at various Leo Club activities. Fiona is a student teacher at Whipple’s Performing Arts Studio, and will complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program by dancing an Irish Reel to “Tam Lin,” a traditional song by Highland Sun. Her college of choice is U.C. Berkeley, where she would like to pursue a degree in theatre arts.
Samantha Markle, Athens
Samantha Markle is the daughter of Allen and Paula Umber, and is representing Athens Area High School. Samantha is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, and is also active in the student council. A participant in the school’s history club, she has donated many hours to their Kids Night Out event, and is a teen helper at vacation Bible school and her church’s nursery center. She also volunteers her time at the Sayre Healthcare Center, and as assistant coach for the Valley Youth Soccer program. Samantha is competitive on both her school’s soccer and track teams, advancing to both NTL and district championships. In 2019, she was recognized as an All-County Athlete in track, placing third in the 4x400 relay and sixth in the triple jump at districts. For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Samantha will sing “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor. She is undecided on a college at this time.
Emily Moyer, Wyalusing
Emily Moyer is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of Kenneth and Deborah Moyer. She is an active volunteer in her community, serving as a representative of Claverack on their Youth Tour, and as the junior field trial secretary of the Towanda Beagle Club. Last year, she was the recipient of the Mayor Bobbie Brown Good Citizenship Award. In her school, Emily has achieved consistent honor roll status, and is a member of the National Honor Society. This year, she is also the senior class treasurer. Emily is an accomplished viola player, and is a first chair violist in both the orchestra and the High Wire Choir. She has also played with the Sanphy Music Academy and the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra, and participated in both district and regional orchestra competitions. Emily will perform a viola solo of “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She hopes to attend Mansfield University with a career goal of becoming a radiology technician.
Josie Kelley, Canton
The daughter of Curtis and Tresa Kelley, Josie Kelley is representing Canton Jr./Sr. High School. A consecutive honor roll achiever, she is a member of the National Honor Society and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). During her high school FCCLA career, Josie has won both silver and gold medals at state and national competitions, and was also the recipient of the Red Rose Award. Athletically, she participates in cross country and track, being selected to the all star and all region cross country teams and qualifying for districts in track. Josie donates much of her time to helping on the family farm, babysitting, and volunteering at Why Not You Ministries and her church. Although undecided on a college, she would like to pursue a career in counseling or social work. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Josie will present a slideshow titled “Photography: Beautiful Moments Frozen in Time.”
Emily Carr, Towanda
Representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School, Emily Carr is the daughter of Todd and Amy Carr. She is a member of both the concert band and the marching band, in which has held numerous leadership positions during her high school career. Emily is on the cross country team, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is a consistent honor roll achiever who has participated in FBLA. Active in her church, she sings in the choir and volunteers each year on the Knight Life Youth Group mission trip. Emily’s passion for gymnastics has led her to become a coach for younger gymnasts, and she enjoys donating her time to assist with competitions. She will showcase her gymnastics skills by performing a floor routine to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She hopes to become a research neurologist after attending Lebanon College, Slippery Rock University or Susquehanna University.
Esther Martin, Canton
Esther Martin is the daughter of Jeremiah and Mitzi Martin, and is representing Canton Jr./Sr. High School. She is active in her school community, serving as president of the Live Stream Club, vice president of the National Honor Society, and secretary of the Spanish club. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Esther can be seen playing on the volleyball court, and acting on stage as a member of the drama club. She also spends many hours volunteering with area youth groups, such as the Building 103 Youth Group and the North Street Community Youth Group. A singer on the worship team at her church, Esther will be performing a vocal solo of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She is currently undecided on a college, but is considering entering the teaching field upon graduation.
Dawcin Jones, Wyalusing
Dawcin Jones is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of Matt and Caryn Gesford and Justin and Amanda Jones. Dawcin holds leadership positions in many school and extra-curricular activities, serving as team captain of the football and basketball cheerleading squads, throwing captain of the track and field team, president of her 4-H club, and secretary and editor of the FBLA and yearbook club, respectively. A consecutive honor roll achiever, she is also a class officer and a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to receiving the 2018 Varsity Cheerleading Leadership Award, Dawcin was also recognized as the Wilmot Fire Co. Junior Fireperson of the Year for the time she has spent organizing and volunteering at fundraisers and attending fire company meetings. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will present a slideshow titled “Raising Prize Pigs,” based on her 4-H club experience. Dawcin’s career goal is to be a physical therapist, although she is undecided on a college at this time.
Jonnilei Abrams, Towanda
The daughter of Edward and Lorelei Abrams, Jonnilei Abrams is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. She is a consistent honor roll achiever, a member of the National Honor Society, and an academic achievement award winner who also volunteers her time at school events such as field day, as well as Little League community events. Competitive in track and field, Jonnilei has placed in the NTL during the last three years and has been awarded both the Outstanding Female Hurdler and Outstanding Female Runner honors. Her love of dance can be seen in her performances with the Towanda K-dettes, for which she was given the Booster Club award two years in a row, and her role as a teacher at her dance studio. For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Jonnilei will dance to “Skin (Sarabeth)” by Rascal Flatts. She would like to pursue a career in either psychology or education, but is currently undecided on a college.
Madeline Getola, Troy
Representing Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School, Madeline Getola is the daughter of Michelle Garrison and Brian Getola. A class officer and National Honor Society member, Madeline is a consecutive honor roll achiever who is also the secretary of the Leo Club and the president of the senior high choir. During her high school stage career, she has been a featured dancer in the school musical and also won the lead role during her junior year, while attending dance classes at Endless Mountains Dance Center, where she is an award-winning competitive dancer. Madeline gives her time to the local community by volunteering at blood drives and golf tournaments, and has participated in the Walk for Wishes. She is also an accomplished piano player, and will be completing the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program by performing a piano solo of “Moonlight Fantasy” by Melody Bober. Madeline hopes to attend a liberal arts college with the career goal of working in a museum or in the art field.
Erica Locke, Towanda
Erica Locke is the daughter of Mike and Darla Locke, and is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. As section leader of the marching band, she has performed at various community events and memorial services, and she also performs onstage as a member of the Maggi Frawley dance studio. Consecutively achieving honor roll status, Erica is president of the National Honor Society and received the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award in 2018. A dedicated athlete, she is a member of the soccer, cross country and swim teams, and also serves as assistant coach of the junior high swim team. Erica was named Swimmer of the Year three years in a row, and was given the Coaches Award for soccer in 2016 and 2017. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will play “L’Orage (The Storm)” by Friedrich Burgmuller on the piano. Erica plans on attending Ursinus College to pursue a career in psychiatry.
Samantha Skoranski, Sullivan County
Samantha Skoranski is representing Sullivan County High School, and is the daughter of Lisa and Frank Skoranski. Co-editor of the school newspaper, she has consistently achieved honor roll status and has served as class officer. Samantha is also an FBLA regional finalist and states competitor, and a HOBY attendee. She participates in both the ski club and the athletic training club, and rounds out her high school career as a member of the history club and the drama club, of which she was president during her junior year. Outside of school, Samantha is involved in 4-H and has volunteered her time as a 4-H camp counselor, and has also volunteered at the Bowhunters Festival and Winterfest. A singer in the Select Vocals, she will be completing the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program with a solo of “Amayzing Mayzie” from the musical Seussical. Samantha would like to become an English teacher, after attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Emily Lewis, Wyalusing
The daughter of Jennifer and Steven Lewis, Emily Lewis is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. She is a four-year member of the volleyball team, having won numerous awards such as the Sportsmanship Award, Coaches Award and Most Improved Player Award. Emily was also named NTL Academic All-Star for volleyball the last three years. Academically, she is a member of the National Honor Society who is a consecutive honor roll achiever and AP Scholar. Emily is also president of the student council, sings with the senior chorus, and participates in FBLA, yearbook club, Scholarship Challenge and the spring musical. She is proud to serve her community through the Leo Club, volunteering at Christmas for Kids and food drives; she also hosted a youth volleyball camp as her graduation project. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Emily will tap dance to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. She is currently undecided on a college.
Cheyenne Bastian-Brown, Canton
Representing Canton Jr./Sr. High School, Cheyenne Bastian-Brown is the daughter of Cory and Jennifer Brown. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and is an academic letterman who is team adviser for Battle of the Books, president of the library club, and historian of S.A.D.D. Cheyenne is also involved in both marching and concert band, jazz band, Bradford County Band, and the Susquehanna University Honors Band, and can be seen cheerleading during basketball games. President of the Future Farmers of America, she was the 2018 Troy Fair Queen, is a dairy ambassador, and was also named the 2019 Canton FFA Outstanding Overall Member. Cheyenne has volunteered numerous hours on the Troy Fair Junior Board and has also donated her time to Canton Fire Department and Alparon Park events. A flute solo of “Solas Ane (Yesterday’s Joy),” by Samuel R. Hazo, will complete her Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. Cheyenne hopes to attend Penn State University to become an agricultural attorney.
Emily Brion, Sayre
Emily Brion is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Brion, and is representing Sayre High School. Her extra-curricular activities include football cheerleading, softball, and also volleyball, for which she was named most versatile player. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Emily is a member of the National Honor Society, and serves as her class’ vice-president. During her junior year, she was elected secretary of the FBLA, and has consistently placed in both regional and state FBLA competitions. Emily’s love of animals has led to many hours spent volunteering at the Athens Animal Hospital, the SPCA, and the East Smithfield Animal Care Sanctuary. She is also passionate about photography, and was selected to receive the Hard Work and Creative Vision Award for her digital photographs. Emily will present a slideshow of her photographs to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. Upon graduation, she would like to attend Penn State, Cornell, or the University of Pennsylvania with the career goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Anna Ensminger, Troy
Anna Ensminger is representing Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of Andy and Terri Ensminger. She is a consistent honor roll achiever, and is a member of the Kindness Committee, Leo Club, student council and National Honor Society. Musically inclined, Anna participates in the drama club, jazz band and chamber choir, is the pep band adviser, and is section leader of the marching band and the chorus. She can also be seen on the soccer field and on the school’s track team, for which she was awarded MVP. Anna has given back to her community through the National Honor Society and Leo Club by volunteering at Farm Days and wrapping gifts. She has also sung at church services with the teen choir. For her Creative and Performing Art, she will sing “I’m Breaking Down” from the Broadway musical Falsettos. Although she is undecided on a college at this time, Anna would like to enter the music therapy or medical field.
Lylah Oswald, Wyalusing
The daughter of Annette Pickett and Douglas Oswald, Lylah Oswald is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. She is an Academic All-Star, participating in volleyball as team captain, and track and field. During her junior year, she was awarded Volleyball Offensive Player of the Year, Track and Field Outstanding Female Athlete, and also placed in the NTL and district pole vault competitions. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Lylah is a member of the National Honor Society, and is an officer for both her class and the FBLA. She is a four-year chorus participant, and recently joined the Early Morning Jazz group. In her community, Lylah has volunteered at events through the Leo Club, and also with the volleyball team at the Helping Hands Food Pantry. Undecided on a college at this time, she will perform a lyrical dance to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program.
Emily Canavan, Athens
Representing Athens Area High School, Emily Canavan is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Canavan. She has consistently achieved honor roll status and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Emily is also a four-year member of the art club, and is president of the creative writing club. She enjoys giving back to her community by volunteering at the Epiphany School food drive each week, and she has also volunteered at the Souper Bowl to benefit the Athens Art Club. An actor with the Winding River Players, Emily also assistant directs their shows, with part of the proceeds donated to Grace Connection. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will be reciting a monologue titled “Un-chatty Cathy.” Emily would like to attend Lycoming College to become a special education teacher.
Madigan Allen, Towanda
Madigan Allen is the daughter of Lois and Matthew Walter, and is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. She is captain of the volleyball team, and has been the recipient of the Tiffany Fleming Award for the past two years. She was also named Offensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 and is an NTL academic all-star. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Madigan was awarded the RIT Computing Scholarship during her junior year and is a member of the National Honor Society who serves as president of her class. A volunteer in her community, she has donated time to the Monroeton Veteran’s Picnic and local carnival, and was a counselor at sixth grade camp last year. Madigan also participates in one-act play and the spring musical, and will perform a vocal solo of “Popular” from the musical Wicked to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She plans on attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to obtain a degree in endocrinology.
