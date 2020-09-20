Emily Lewis, the 2020 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting the modified 2021 OYW program at the end of this month.
Sixteen young women representing their high schools from Bradford and Sullivan counties will take the stage to participate in the “accent on achievement” program.
Although the program will not be open to the public this year, each finalist will be permitted to have a select number of family members in attendance. A live stream of the program will be available to be viewed on the Bradford-Sullivan Co. OYW Facebook page.
Meet the 2021 finalists:
Representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Cheyenne Anaya is the daughter of Michael and Danielle Walters, and Johnny and Krystal Anaya. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Cheyenne is a member of the National Honor Society and FBLA who also devotes her time to the Big Buddy program. She participates in both the concert and marching bands, for which she was recognized as Rookie of the Year/Most Improved in 2018. Cheyenne sings in the school choir and has performed in school plays throughout her high school career. Active in her community, she volunteers each week at the Helping Hands Food Pantry, and has helped organize a school-wide collection of necessities for soldiers. Last year, Cheyenne also sold raffle tickets and set up raffle baskets as part of the Rotary Polio Awareness event. Although undecided on a college at this time, she would like to study to be a veterinarian. For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Cheyenne will sing “Someone Like You” by Adele.
Daisy Bailey is the daughter of Kelly Eddy and Richard Bailey (deceased), and is representing Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School. Throughout her high school career, Daisy has participated in marching band and chorus, and can be seen onstage singing and dancing in school musicals. She is also a member of the Winter K-dette team. Academically, Daisy has been inducted into the National Honor Society, and has consecutively achieved honor roll status. Her involvement in the community has led to volunteering at the Lions Club Craft Fair and various concession stands, as well as with the Beagle Club. Daisy teaches and dances at Maggi Frawley’s studio and will be performing a ballet solo to the song “Level of Concern” to complete the Creative and Performing arts portion of the program. She plans on attending college to obtain a degree in business education.
Raegan Braund is representing Athens Area High School, and is the daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Braund. The 2020 Troy Fair Queen, Reagan is actively involved in both the Athens and Bradford County FFA groups, and was awarded the Athens FFA Star Freshman Award. She is a member of the National Honor Society, consistently achieving honor roll status, and is a four-year participant in the History Club. Raegan also enjoys cheering for the Athens wrestlers and is a member of the Cheer Club. In her community, she donates her time to various organizations, such as the Salvation Army, the East Smithfield Fire Company, Arts4All, and the Encounter Church. Raegan’s Creative and Performing Arts selection will be a dairy showmanship presentation titled “Dairy at Its Finest.” She hopes to attend Penn State University with the career goal of becoming a veterinarian.
The daughter of Allison and Les Caccia, Emalie Caccia is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. She has been involved in many community service projects, including RYLA (Rotary Leadership Camp), the Rotary Polio Awareness Event, various stroke prevention programs, and the summer community play. Emalie also co-founded Rotary Interact, which hosted a shoe collection for children in Africa and a food drive for soldiers at Christmastime. She is a member of the National Honor Society and served as junior class secretary, qualifying for FBLA states and is consistently achieving honor roll status. Emalie has also served as president of the Science Olympiad, and treasurer of the STREAM Team. Musically inclined, she participates in orchestra, concert and marching band, chorus, the High Wire Choir and the school musical. Emalie will play “Oh Danny Boy” on her French horn to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. After graduation, she plans on attending Rutgers University to study music education and film production.
Representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, Carina Beebe is the daughter of Larry and Hope Beebe. A member of the cross country and track and field teams, she has been named to the NTL All Stars teams in 2018 and 2019, and qualified for District IV track and field in multiple relays. Carina was also a state qualifier in cross country last year, and has won the Girls Cross Country Athletic Association Award. She participates in the Leo Club, Science Olympiad, and Scholarship Challenge and is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as vice president of her class, and is active in the student council. During her junior year, she was chosen to receive the Keystone Girls State Award and the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. Carina enjoys volunteering through the Braintrim Baptist Church as pianist and vocalist, helping in the nursery and Tot Church, and performing various community activities. She also led a STEAM camp for kids during the summer. A participant in chorus, Early Morning Jazz, and the spring musical, Carina will perform a vocal rendition of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle to satisfy the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She would like to pursue a career in the STEM field, although she is undecided on a college at this time.
Emma Roe is the daughter of Joshua and Elizabeth Roe, and is representing Athens Area High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, consistently achieving honor roll status, and also serves on the student council. An inductee of Rho Kappa, Emma has been a FBLA regional winner and state competitor, and received the HOBY Leadership Runner-up Award. She competes in numerous sports, including soccer, track and field, and swimming and diving, for which she was named NTL Female Diver of the Year, NTL Female Diver Champion, and District IV Diving 4th Place winner. She has also qualified for districts and states in multiple track and field events. In her community, Emma volunteers at Guthrie Clinic, supervises Kids Night Out, and assists with orientation and the farmers market at her school. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Emma will share her love of competitive dance by performing a solo to “Breathe” by Fleurie. After graduation, she hopes to attend Wagner College to major in business.
Erin Edgerton is representing Sayre Area High School, and is the daughter of Robert Edgerton and Regina Edgerton. She has been chosen as the saxophone section leader of the marching band, and also plays in the jazz band and pep band. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Erin is a member of the National Honor Society and is the recipient of the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award. She also participates in S.A.D.D. and the Youth Hunter Education Challenge. Erin has volunteered in her community through Stray Haven, where she helped with maintenance and at the Pat Haggerty Dance Studio during their recitals. A member of the Future Teachers of America, Erin plans on majoring in education, although she is undecided on a college at this time. She will play “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John on her alto saxophone to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program.
The daughter of Jim and Maggi Lewis, Anna Lewis is representing Troy Jr. /Sr. High School. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, participating in their blood drives and Career Day, collecting clothing donations, tutoring, volunteering at a Santa Breakfast and taking children trick or treating. Anna is vice president of the Speech and Debate Team, and is also a member of the Environmental and Sustainability Club. She can be seen leading the marching band as Drum Major, and is in chorus and the chamber choir as a member of the PA Music Educators Association (PMEA). A four-year member of the drama club, Anna’s career goal is to become a musical theatre actress, and she will be singing “No One Else” from Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She hopes to attend the AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) after graduation.
Representing Sayre Area High School, Kaitlyn Donovan is the daughter of Kristy Donovan. She is the section leader of the colorguard in the school’s marching band, and also participates in both jazz and concert band. A consistent honor roll achiever, Kaitlyn is a member of the National Honor Society and is also a class officer and recipient of the George H. Ball Community Achievement Award. S.A.D.D. and Future Teachers of America round out Kaitlyn’s memberships. She enjoys volunteering with children as a Big Buddy, and has also donated her time to the Discover the World daycare center and the Sayre Public Library. Upon graduation, Kaitlyn plans on attending Keuka College with a career goal of becoming an occupational therapist. For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will perform a flag routine to “Sunflower” by Shannon Purser.
Tia Baldwin is the daughter of Michael and Nichole Baldwin, and is representing Sullivan County High School. A member of the National Honor Society, she holds numerous leadership roles, including secretary of her class, the student council, and the History Club, as well as co-captain of the basketball cheerleading squad. Tia also participates in World Language Club, S.A.D.D, and the FBLA, and was named Academic Athlete for the past three years. Active in her community, she volunteers her time with Kids for Christ, the Big Buddy program, blood drives and food drives, and the Bow Hunters Festival. She has also tutored students during her free time. A competitive dancer, Tia will perform a dance solo to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. She hopes to attend either Lock Haven University or the University of Hawaii at Manoa to become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
Catherine Brown is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School, and is the daughter of Doug and Beth Brown. Co-captain of the cross country team, she is a multi-year Class A state qualifier and NTL Coaches Cross Country All-Star. Catherine was also awarded the Wyalusing Track & Field Coaches Award in 2019, and is a four-year member of the basketball team. She is president of her class, and a member of the student council, FBLA, Scholarship Challenge, and the National Honor Society, with a consistent high honor roll record. Academically, Catherine has been given the Clarkson Leadership Award and won 1st place in organizational leadership at the PA Leadership Conference. She volunteers much of her time to her church as an altar server, and has also helped to coach the elementary girls team at basketball camp. Musically inclined, Catherine is a member of the senior high chorus and has played piano for several years. To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will play the piano solo “Toccatina” by Dmitri Kabalevsky. Catherine would like to become a nurse practitioner, although she is undecided on a college at this time.
The daughter of Ken and Sheila Bentley, Alivia Bentley is representing Sayre Area High School. She is president of her class, a position she has held for the last three years. Alivia is also a member of the National Honor Society, and is a consistent honor roll achiever. She is an accomplished vocalist, having attended county, district, and regional chorus competitions, and is a member of the Crimson Blues choir group. President of the Drama Club, her One Act Play team placed first at regionals twice, and first in the state competition in 2016. Alivia rounds out her activities with cheerleading and dance. In her community, she volunteers with the Redskin Club and has been a Sayre Recreation counselor. A vocal solo of “In My Dreams” from Anastasia the Musical will complete her Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. Alivia is undecided on a college and career choice at this time.
Representing Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School, Olivia Call is the daughter of Bill and Kathy Call. She can be seen competing on the basketball court, and also on the track and field team, for which she received the 2019 Captain’s Award, Newcomer’s Award, and District Qualifier Recognition Award. Serving as her class secretary for the last three years, Olivia is on the student council and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition, she is the secretary of the Interact Club and of the Environmental Club. Olivia is active in her church community, volunteering at the Springfield Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, and has also assisted with the Copper Tree Day Program and National Honor Society blood drives. After graduation, she plans to attend Messiah University to become a doctor. Olivia will present “Pole Vaulting Point of View” to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program.
Madison Armitage is the daughter of Kevin and Danielle Armitage, and is representing Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. Secretary of her class, Madison is active in numerous academic clubs including FBLA, Leo Club, and Scholarship Challenge, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is on the Ramettes dance team, and won the Sportsmanship Award for basketball cheerleading last year. Madison also competes in volleyball and in track and field, and has been involved in the Serious Hits Volleyball Club. In her community, she has taken part in several service projects on behalf of the Leo Club and also participated in a HOBY Day of Service. Senior chorus, Early Morning Vocal Jazz, and acting in the spring musicals round out Madison’s high school activities. She will perform a jazz dance to “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark” by Fall Out Boy to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program. Upon graduation, she hopes to attend Lafayette College to major in neuroscience.
Emma Richman is representing Sayre Area High School, and is the daughter of Jeff and Lesa Paul and Peter and Melissa Richman. A member of the National Honor Society, she is a consistent honor roll achiever and the recipient of the George Eastman Young Leaders Award. Emma is Captain of the Speech and Debate Team, and has been a national qualifier in speech and debate for the past three years. She is also the Colorguard captain and a cheerleader. Vocally inclined, she participates in the Crimson Blues, county, district, and regional chorus, and can be seen onstage in the school musicals. To give back to her community, Emma volunteers much of her time as a tutor for elementary school students and also sings at a local church. For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will sing “Lost in the Brass” from Band Geeks: A New Musical. Hoping to pursue a career in the field of mathematics, Emma is looking at attending Gettysburg University.
