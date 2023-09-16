When people visit this time of year and see the dozens and dozens of potted plants, they always ask, “What are you going to do with them in winter?” And this time of year I start asking myself the same question.
Frost can come at any time now, or it can hold off for weeks. But if I wait until the six o’clock news announces frost warnings, there won’t be time to tend to them all. So I start now.
Impatiens are probably the most cold sensitive plants, and I have several potted up. Most will be allowed to succumb, but every fall I make an attempt — usually futile — to bring one or two inside. The first step is to cut them back drastically — I mean DRASTICALLY! — leaving just an inch or so above the soil. Brought inside in full flush, I know I will quickly have a pile of leaves on the floor, a POed wife, and a pot of bare stems with one or two leaves on the tip. Severe pruning gives them half a chance.
What little is left gets washed thoroughly with a hose and doused with an insecticide. I know there are some who won’t do that, and I wish them luck. Growing vigorously outside, in perfect health, and aided by beneficial insects, the good bugs, impatiens can ward off attacks. But once inside they’re barely hanging on, and for some reason the good bugs don’t come in with them. So they fall victim to any tiny pest population that’s left on them. Most of my potted annuals, though, stay out to die an honorable death with their in-ground comrades. Then I have empty pots and soil to deal with.
Small pots — up to eight or ten inches — require perfect potting soil, usually the good (read: pricey) store-bought stuff straight out of the bag. But large planters are less picky. So the first rate but used soil from the smaller pots is dumped in garbage cans over the winter, and next spring it will be mixed with ground bark, compost, and a little garden soil and used in the tubs.
The clay pots need attention, too. They can stay out, but not out out. Left on their own, they will get wet, freeze, then thaw in the sun, freeze, thaw and so on all winter. By spring, terra cotta pots will be just a low mound of terra cotta chips.
The enemy here is not the cold but the wet. Dry pots won’t crumble. So once emptied, I leave them in the sun for a day and then put them under cover — a garage, shed, under a porch, anyplace protected from rain and snow.
Next come the wax begonias; they get much the same treatment. Maybe not quite as drastic a haircut. Wax begonias have a pretty good chance of making it through the winter.
Geraniums and petunias can wait a while. They’ll actually take a little frost. In a couple of weeks, though, they too will be clipped, washed and sprayed.
Tuberous begonias don’t come in for storage yet, but they need some attention. This time of year, triggered by shorter days, the tubers start to grow. You want that. So it is good to keep them growing as long into the fall as possible.
They’ll take the cold, even frost if they have a sheet thrown over them, but they won’t take wet feet now. So I reduce watering in the fall. Eventually a hard frost will knock them down and they come in to the basement for storage.
That’s what I do with some of my plants. It’s a start, a small start. Let’s hope frost comes late this year.
