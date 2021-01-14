Bradford County citizens, and all adults in Pennsylvania, have been invited to share images of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic for a new virtual photo exhibit launched by Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf.
Wolf has kicked off the new online photo exhibit, titled “One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views,” as a way to “celebrate the hard work and commitment of all Pennsylvanians as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” according to a press release published by the governor’s office on Wednesday.
The virtual exhibit will be made available for public viewing and “saved as visual documentation of the pandemic.”
The exhibit has been created as a way to preserve history through the eyes of Pennsylvanians as they are encouraged to share their experiences throughout the pandemic through photography, as well as an opportunity for members of the commonwealth to utilize art to “cope and heal.”
“We are living through an extraordinary moment right now,” she said. “How we live, how we communicate, and how we educate our children have changed drastically since last March, but we all still yearn for a sense of community because that’s what reminds us of our own strength and tenacity.”
“The One Lens exhibit is an extended community for Pennsylvanians, one where we can share our stories with our neighbors from every corner of the state, inspire each other, and help each other heal while creating our history of this time,” she continued.
All Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are eligible to submit photos in the exhibit’s three categories which include Our Heroes, Our Lives and Our Communities.
The photo submission period for One Lens opens Monday, Feb. 8 and will remain open through Monday, March 8. The exhibit will be released on Friday, March 19.
Director of Public Relations for the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau James Hamill will serve as an ambassador for the northeast region, one of five ambassadors from around the state who will help “ensure that the One Lens exhibit will truly reflect the experiences of Pennsylvania’s diverse, vibrant, and resilient communities.”
For rules for participation and for more information on the One Lens photo exhibit, citizens are encouraged to visit www.pa.gov/one-lens.
