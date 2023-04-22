People who are good at keeping friends are often those who understand how to “space out” their visits. Take Julie and Sandy, for example (names changed). The two were rarely apart; if Julie wasn’t at Sandy’s, Sandy was at Julie’s. It looked like a good thing at first — now the two rarely speak to each other. I’ve even heard parishioners complain about overly conscientious ministers — wishing they wouldn’t visit quite so often. I’m your guy on this one!

Most of us talk about this curiosity with phrases such as: “I need my space,” “I wish he would back off a little,” “I feel like I’m being smothered,” “I need some time to myself,” and so on. Eventually, we say something like, “I can’t stand it, he’s driving me crazy.” Psychologists touch on the phenomenon with the idea of the “twenty-inch bubble.” When people get closer than twenty inches to one another for any period of time, they tend to get edgy. We know that when homes become overcrowded, domestic disputes increase. Crime tends to rise when people are jammed together. Overcrowding in prisons is known to lead to increased prison violence.