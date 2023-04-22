People who are good at keeping friends are often those who understand how to “space out” their visits. Take Julie and Sandy, for example (names changed). The two were rarely apart; if Julie wasn’t at Sandy’s, Sandy was at Julie’s. It looked like a good thing at first — now the two rarely speak to each other. I’ve even heard parishioners complain about overly conscientious ministers — wishing they wouldn’t visit quite so often. I’m your guy on this one!
Most of us talk about this curiosity with phrases such as: “I need my space,” “I wish he would back off a little,” “I feel like I’m being smothered,” “I need some time to myself,” and so on. Eventually, we say something like, “I can’t stand it, he’s driving me crazy.” Psychologists touch on the phenomenon with the idea of the “twenty-inch bubble.” When people get closer than twenty inches to one another for any period of time, they tend to get edgy. We know that when homes become overcrowded, domestic disputes increase. Crime tends to rise when people are jammed together. Overcrowding in prisons is known to lead to increased prison violence.
The fact is, people become irritable when they don’t get their space. The exception is Gloria (Mrs. Marple); she is welcome into my twenty-inch bubble most any time. Yet, to be perfectly honest, even with her there have been a few times when twenty feet was not quite enough — let alone twenty inches. It’s like, well, almost like she is saying, “Can I take a break from you?” Fortunately, those times have been few and far between. Yet, I’m sure that’s because, after 60 years, I’m starting to learn when to “back off” – or is it “back away?”
In 1965 Gloria and I moved to Washington State to pastor the Baptist Church in Cathlamet. Shortly after we arrived, Tom and Carolyn Hart moved to the same town to teach in the Wahkiakum County High School. We became fast friends. The year after we moved back to our Pennsylvania home in 1973, Tom and Carolyn moved back to their home in Southern Illinois. For the past 50 years, either Gloria and I have traveled to Illinois to visit them or they have traveled to Pennsylvania to visit us. We raised our families together, traded gifts, and shared hour-long monthly phone calls. We have shared plans, traded stories, encouraged and consoled one another. We’ve been on a hundred mini-trips together; we camped on an island in the Columbia River and together visited many of America’s renowned attractions. Still, when the week is over, I’m ready to go home — and I’m sure that they’re glad to see us go! Yet, the next year we are always eager and excited to visit our dear friends — and they us.
When I was in graduate school working for my Master’s in Clinical Psychology, it dawned on me that most good therapy techniques, and most of the valuable information that science has discovered about humans, was first taught in the Bible. After all, God made us; he ought to know how we work. Even the word psychological or (psyche)logical comes from the Greek word used in the Bible for soul. Yes, even the twenty-inch bubble was first taught in the “wisdom books” of the Bible. “Let your foot be seldom in your neighbor’s house, otherwise the neighbor will become weary of you and hate you” (Proverbs 25:17). The next time a friend seems to back away from you, you might want to ask yourself if, in some way or other, you are crowding him or her. People do need their space. Back off and you’ll save a friend — it’s as simple as that! To always be “In your face” is our new “AMERICA’S PROBLEM NUMBER ONE.” You know I’m right on this; and, It could just save the neighborhood. Remember when elections took about six awful months – then, they gave us 3 ½ years off? I liked it better.
