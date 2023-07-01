There are things about each of us that none of us can control. Some of them are thought to be good and some — well, not so good. A good many things about each of us are determined by our genes. Nevertheless, once you’re born you become fully responsible for every gene in your body.

Eventually, you may become responsible for male pattern baldness — like it’s your fault that your hair is falling out. If you can’t hear very well people will say, “Are you deaf?” If you lack coordination people will say, “Boy, is he clumsy – Hey, Clumsy!” If you’re pretty, people will tell you; if you’re not, they’ll tell others. If you’re smart, people will adore you; if you’re not, they’ll ignore you — maybe even call you stupid. And woe to those who get those fat genes! People hold us accountable for how much melatonin we have in our skin. They even hold us responsible for who our parents are.