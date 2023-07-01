There are things about each of us that none of us can control. Some of them are thought to be good and some — well, not so good. A good many things about each of us are determined by our genes. Nevertheless, once you’re born you become fully responsible for every gene in your body.
Eventually, you may become responsible for male pattern baldness — like it’s your fault that your hair is falling out. If you can’t hear very well people will say, “Are you deaf?” If you lack coordination people will say, “Boy, is he clumsy – Hey, Clumsy!” If you’re pretty, people will tell you; if you’re not, they’ll tell others. If you’re smart, people will adore you; if you’re not, they’ll ignore you — maybe even call you stupid. And woe to those who get those fat genes! People hold us accountable for how much melatonin we have in our skin. They even hold us responsible for who our parents are.
Genes have power; even our personalities are affected by genes. In a recent twin study, identical twins who were separated at birth were brought back together for comparison. Identical twins have identical genes, making it easier to decide what traits to attribute to heredity and what to environment. Even though the twins had been separated and raised in different environments their personalities remained largely identical. After 40 years of separation, happy-go-lucky twin sisters were a match; serious brothers were a match. A cheerful, giggly middle-aged woman would discover that her twin had the same disposition.
Probably, a lot of the sadness in the world comes from being judged for our genes. Certainly, a lot of the discrimination in the world comes from being judged for our genes. We sing songs about heredity and heritage: “Down in the boondocks, down in the boondocks; people put me down ‘cause that’s the side of town I was born in.” Too bad we don’t take our songs more seriously: “Lord have mercy on a boy from down in the boondocks.”
Of course, some people get an awful lot of credit for having some favorable genes — that doesn’t make much sense either. It reminds me of Charles DeGaulle, president of France from 1958 to 1969, who was known for his arrogance. It is said that Charles and a colleague were walking in the country when his companion said, “Nice day.” Charles responded with, “Thank you, thank you very much.”
When I was growing up in the early 1950s there was a boy in our class who couldn’t talk well. Nearly everyone poked fun at Oliver (name changed). Some kids pushed him to see what he would do, others called him names, while the very skillful would imitate him. I didn’t do anything. Of course, I knew it was all wrong — still, I didn’t want to take a chance on provoking those kids and have them turn on me. So, I just laid low. My brother Bob wasn’t afraid of the kids; Bob made friends with Oliver. On Saturdays, Bob would take Oliver fishing. Eventually, things changed for the better for Oliver.
I’m proud of my brother Bob; he’s been retired from the United States Navy for some years now. Yet, lots of folk can sign up and spend 30 years in the Navy. What I’m most proud of my brother for is the way he treated Oliver.
“We do not dare to classify or compare ourselves with some of those who commend themselves. But when they measure themselves by one another, and compare themselves with one another, they do not show good sense” (2 Corinthians 10:12).
After all, “What do you have that you did not receive? And if you received it why do you boast?” (1 Corinthians 4:7).
A lot of what we’re proud of is “balderdash.” A lot of the fun people “poke at” others isn’t fun for them – it’s just plain mean. Don’t let “small thinking” take you over.
