Q: Greg, back in 1964 I nearly bought one of the new Mustangs that was featured at the New York World’s Fair. It sure was sharp and had a design I hadn’t seen before with its large and long hood and sort rear deck and trunk. I went to my Ford dealer in my hometown to take a closer look.

However, even though I loved the car, the back seat was really tight and because I had kids and my wife, it was a major drawback. I felt the back seat was a “for kids only area,” so I decided to go to my Plymouth dealer and check out the new ’64 Plymouth Barracuda.

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions and comments on collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, Pa. 18840 or email at greg@gregzyla.com.