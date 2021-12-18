Snow is sometimes called the poor man’s fertilizer. It’s been called a lot of other things, but we’ll stick to the horticultural epithets. The theory seems to be that snow captures nitrogen from the air as it falls and the nitrogen somehow drips into the soil. As theories go, it’s as good as many, better than some. But it’s nonsense.
I have searched exhaustively for some evidence of this claim, but in vain. It seems that the poor and the rich are alike, at least insofar as they must buy their fertilizer regardless of how snowy the winter has been.
What snow is, though, is a great insulator. I recently saw some interesting figures on this. When the air temperature is zero degrees, it was 16 degrees just three inches below the snow’s surface, 22 degrees six inches down, and 28 degrees at nine inches.
This illustrates one of the problems with the USDA zone system and those who take it too seriously. It is based only on the average winter low temperatures. No account is taken that one area with little winter snow will expose a plant to lower temperatures than another area that has the same air temperature but with a lasting snow cover.
A while back, when we had uncommonly bitter cold combined with heavy snow, my purple smoke tree, on the edge of hardiness here, showed me the good snow can do. An Arctic blast killed the top eight feet, and when the deep snow melted I was left with a three foot purple smoke shrub. It grew back, but without that snow I would have nothing.
We often see a similar phenomenon with forsythia. During a hard winter, exposed flower buds freeze, so the plant doesn’t bloom above the snow line. You’ve seen them, forsythias with a yellow base hugging the ground, where delicate flower buds were protected by the insulating snow, but bare on top.
Another year the snow was both early and heavy. As it melted down during the January thaw, exposing the occasional patch of bare earth, I found not the usual rock hard soil typical of January, but only a thin layer of frost. That, and mud.
There is the making here of garden disaster. Unfrozen soil, unprotected and sopping from the thawing snow, is exposed to cold nights and occasional warm days. It freezes and thaws, heaves and settles, breaking tender feeder roots and throwing small plants right out of the ground.
That’s why we have Christmas trees. It is a simple matter to cut off the branches and toss them loosely on the ground. It doesn’t take much to keep the soil solid in a season when the temperature seldom gets more than a few degrees above freezing.
Spring bulbs — tulips, crocus, daffodils and such — revel in the comparative warmth of snow blanketed soil. They can get so happy, in fact, that they may start to come up during warm spells. This brings a flurry of worried calls to the local gardening experts. Will they be OK? What should I do.
Yes, they’ll be fine. Spring bulbs have been around a few million years. They’ve seen and survived every kind of winter imaginable. What should you do? Nothing.
Before long Punxsutawney Phil will rouse himself and tell us what to expect in the coming weeks. But you don’t have to wait for him. I can tell you. We’ll have some more snow, there will be some warm spells, and eventually, when it’s ready, spring will come.
