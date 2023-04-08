What foods are more basic than potatoes and onions. We’ve eaten them without thinking for thousands of years. In the words of some advertising copywriter, these foods are not only good, they are good for you. Onions have been considered health food since before Roman times, and potatoes are packed full of vitamins and minerals.
Best of all, they are both almost perfect home garden crops — easy to grow, very productive, and great storage qualities. Unfortunately they break Campbell’s First Rule of Vegetable Gardening: Don’t waste your leisure, land, and labor on something you can buy for pennies a pound in the supermarket. So why have I been planting potatoes and onions? Because I plant varieties I can’t find in the supermarket.
Stuttgarter onions and Kennebec potatoes grew in the Garden of Eden. They’ve been around so long that most gardeners don’t even think of planting something different. But there are mouth-watering sweet onions and, yes, even the humble potato has gourmet varieties.
With onions, forget sets, those mini-onions that most people plant out. Those are really immature bulbs grown from seed last fall. Obviously they have to be the kind of onion that stores through the winter. Sweet onions won’t keep that long, so they have to be raised from seed planted in February or from transplants you buy about now.
My favorites are Kelsae Sweet Giant or Ailsa Craig, two British varieties that produce huge, mild bulbs. I start seed indoors in February, but it will surprise no one here that I didn’t get my seed ordered in time this year, so I am left at the mercy of local garden centers.
Luck was with me. I found some Walla Walla onions, fifty decrepit plantlets bunched in a rubber band. Onion transplants always look dreadful, so don’t let it worry you. Come late summer we shall see how the vaunted Walla Walla compares to my former favorites.
Onions like fertile, moist soil in full sun. Given that, they’re a cinch to plant. Just poke the bottom an inch into the soil with your finger. Plant them about five inches apart and mulch with grass clippings
Great potatoes are just as easy to grow and just as hard to find. The yummiest kinds fall into two types: yellow fleshed and fingerlings. Yukon Gold is the most common yellow flesh variety, but there are others. Grab anything you see. If you have never eaten this kind of potato, you will be a convert with your first bite.
Even better tasting and even harder to find are fingerlings. These are small things, maybe the size of the top half of a carrot. That makes peeling them a pain, but well worth the effort. Once you’ve had potato salad made with fingerlings, you are spoiled forever. And for pan fried potatoes ... well, my mouth is watering, and sadly last season’s stock is long gone.
Fingerling potatoes are planted whole, standard sized potatoes cut into halves or thirds, each with at least one eye.
Since I grow in raised beds, I can’t hill potatoes. So I plant them in a hole about a foot deep, 18 inches apart, and cover the spud with an inch of soil. As the plant grows up, I fill in the hole. Then I wait. for August.
The only good thing about August is that the onions and potatoes are ready. That grilled burger with a slab of sweet onion and a side of perfect potato salad ... it all starts now in April.
