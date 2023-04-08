What foods are more basic than potatoes and onions. We’ve eaten them without thinking for thousands of years. In the words of some advertising copywriter, these foods are not only good, they are good for you. Onions have been considered health food since before Roman times, and potatoes are packed full of vitamins and minerals.

Best of all, they are both almost perfect home garden crops — easy to grow, very productive, and great storage qualities. Unfortunately they break Campbell’s First Rule of Vegetable Gardening: Don’t waste your leisure, land, and labor on something you can buy for pennies a pound in the supermarket. So why have I been planting potatoes and onions? Because I plant varieties I can’t find in the supermarket.