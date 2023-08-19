Slime. That is what I want to talk about this week. Makes me feel like the garden columnist for a grocery store check-out magazine. So let’s upgrade the tone of the conversation and call it algae.

Some seasons, after I got my small lily-slash-fish pool set up, I fill it with crystal clear water, dump in a few goldfish, and plop in several pots with vestigial plants in them. It’s really ugly. You can see everything — the pots, the pathetic plantlets, the pebbles that had fallen into the bottom, a few dead leaves, bottle caps. The fish ramble around like newlyweds in an empty apartment.