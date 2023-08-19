Slime. That is what I want to talk about this week. Makes me feel like the garden columnist for a grocery store check-out magazine. So let’s upgrade the tone of the conversation and call it algae.
Some seasons, after I got my small lily-slash-fish pool set up, I fill it with crystal clear water, dump in a few goldfish, and plop in several pots with vestigial plants in them. It’s really ugly. You can see everything — the pots, the pathetic plantlets, the pebbles that had fallen into the bottom, a few dead leaves, bottle caps. The fish ramble around like newlyweds in an empty apartment.
Within five days, though, this aesthetic problem is solved. The water turns a milky green, and you couldn’t see half an inch below the surface. The fish are bumping into each other. The green is caused by algae, a primitive plant with a noble history. Eons ago algae, with some help from bacteria, made the world as we know it possible by pumping free oxygen into a previously unbreathable atmosphere. In the intervening years algae have buffered the violent climate changes that might have occurred with an evolving planet.
So algae is an ancient and vital member of the plant family. And I’m grateful for what they’ve done, I really am. But I don’t want it in my pond.
Ponds turn green when the sun shines on water with a high level of carbon dioxide and dissolved nutrients. You clear the water by changing the conditions. Water plants will do that job.
Oxygenating plants are water plants that live below the surface. They remove carbon dioxide, which promotes algae, from the water and produce oxygen, which the fish need. Two small bunches per square yard of surface will do the job. Just poke the base of the cuttings into the soil at the bottom or in a pot, and they’ll do the rest.
Plants that spread their leaves on the surface, like water lilies, block the sunlight. Leaves should cover about half the pond surface. Or you can get get some water hyacinth or duckweed. These are probably the easiest plants in the world to grow. Just take them home and dump them in the pond. That’s it. Both multiply profusely. Every couple of weeks you have to scoop out the excess and dump it on your compost pile.
When you first start up a pond, all of these plants are too small to do their job. So you have to expect green water for a while with a new installation. But be patient and the water should clear.
If you get green water in the middle of the season, your pond is out of balance. Maybe you have too many fish. Fish eat the oxygenating plants and, well, they enrich the nutrient content of the water. Or maybe you are feeding your fish too much. The leftover fish food drops to the bottom where it turns into algae food.
A different form of algae grows in long strings. This is easy to handle. Just put a stick in the water and swirl it around to collect the strands and dump it in the compost. If you don’t quite understand the technique, visit a carnival and watch the cotton candy man.
A third kind of algae forms a moss-like coating on anything under water. This is the well known pond slime. It covers the pots, cushions the walls, obscures the stones on the bottom. Fish and snails will eat it, but they can’t keep up. It softens everything in the pond and keeps us from seeing the hard outlines.
Pond slime is important to the ecology of your pool. It may be unpleasant, but learn to live with it.
