The problem with a warm November is that I get all of my fall chores done. OK, most of them. More than usual. When March rolls around I won’t have anything to do.
I got winter protection on tender tea roses. That’s a sure way to insure a heavy snow cover. A foot of snow is the best insulator for grafted roses, but we don’t always have that.
If I get to it in November, I put a scrap of fencing around the base of the roses and fill it with leaves. That virtually assures a snowy winter. If I don’t get the protection on, we don’t get snow.
I had planted some new azaleas in late summer, and last week I sprayed them all with Wilt-Pruf.
Winter kill on broad leafed evergreens like azaleas and rhododendrons happens when winter sun or wind causes the leaves to transpire, wh
ich is plant talk for sweat. They give off moisture through the leaves. If the ground is frozen, the plant can’t replace the water and the leaves turn brown.
Wilt-Pruf is an antitranspirant that works on plants like an antiperspirant works on us. It stops them from sweating.
I don’t use this every year, but it’s particularly important for the newly planted azaleas.
It’s a lot easier and not as unsightly as those burlap tents.
November is a good time to fiddle with garden lights. Or to install them.
It gets dark early, so you don’t miss your favorite show to go out and move them around and see the effect.
I have a few solar powered lights, out where the wires won’t reach, and I bring some inside.
There isn’t enough sunlight to make them very effective in winter, so storing them provides several more years of life.
Personally I don’t like lights lined up soldier straight up the front walk. Maybe you do, in which case you can ignore me. Everyone else does.
I think of garden lights as something to give shape to the night.
This is particularly important in winter, when windows are otherwise just black squares.
Since the purpose lights serve in winter is different from summer, I move some of the lights around. It’s easy with so many of the plants gone. And I look out the window at five o’clock and go out and move them some more.
Spotlights often give the garden better night shape than the mushroom lights. You can splay them across a rock wall or a fence or into a shrub or on a garden ornament.
And when you look out the winter window at night, something will be there.
I got my garlic planted, a little later than it should be but earlier than I usually do.
Garlic needs to be planted in fall, not spring. Though it is best to start with locally grown garlic from a farmers market, you can plant the stuff from the supermarket.
Simply break it into individual cloves and push them into the soil a few inches apart
I even hit the half price bulb sales and actually planted the bulbs I bought. The great thing about clearance sales is that the usual tulips and daffodils are gone and you are forced to buy the unfamiliar. I’ve stumbled on some of my favorite spring flowers that way.
I don’t have all the leaves raked, of course. But a warm spell in November brings opportunities, not miracles.
