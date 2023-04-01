Really, really rare ’57 Studebaker Hawk
Q: Hi Greg. I saw an article online you wrote about the Studebaker Hawks a while back. Well, I’m getting mine this week and wonder how many had the 3-on-the-tree (with or without twin traction) versus the automatic in ’57.
There was a time I was into barn finds, like finding this Golden Hawk which was the same year and color (I always wanted). The coolest part is that the “old guys” that had went and converted it to a four-speed on the floor in the late 60s instead of the factory 3-speed on the tree it had when delivered.
To save you time answering my question, is just so happens that I found a card in the glove box proclaiming that the owners were part of a club called The Roadrods and also The Studebaker Driver’s Club. Additionally, I just found out last week that I am related to some of the original Studebaker founding family (Studebaker started business 30 miles from my home in Gettysburg).
Thanks much and keep those nostalgia columns coming. David Long, Hagerstown, MD.
A: David, I’d buy a lotto ticket at this point as everything is turning up “Aces” for you! I’m thrilled for you that you have a very rare Golden Hawk on your hands and according to the attached Studebaker Driver’s Club Card, only 44 of 4,356 Hawks built in 1957 were 3-speed manuals. Even rarer is the fact that just three were ordered in midnight black. Have a great time restoring your beauty and keep me informed of your progress.
1964 World’s Fair mystery car
Q: Greg I have a picture taken at the ‘64 New York World’s fair. I think the car shown is a Chrysler turbine car but after comparing it to the turbine cars made by Chrysler at the time, I am not sure. I cannot find one picture of a white Chrysler turbine car with fender effects between the door and read wheel (most show them on the front fender right behind the headlights). Can you place the car in the attached picture? If so, who makes it and what was its name?
This white colored version had some very different fender effects (located on the rear of the body behind the door instead of on the front fender behind the headlights) like the copper colored ‘64 Ghia turbines.
As you mentioned (in your column), Chrysler made a small production run of 50+ turbines in ‘64 but they were all painted copper. There were several one-off versions with turbine engines also made by Chrysler in different years in the 60’s but none that looked like the ‘64 turbines with the distinctive Italian Ghia bodies. Also none of the other turbine cars were displayed at the Chrysler exhibit at the NY World’s Fair.
I would be interested in seeing whatever you can find out about this car as you are the turbine car guru. Thanks, Tim Schlaile, Gaithersburg, MD.
A: Thanks Tim for your kind comments. I also was at that World’s Fair with my dad and brother and remember everyone was talking about the new “Pinto” Mustang more so than the real new innovation, a jet (turbine) powered Chrysler!
The photo you sent is indeed the very first Chrysler experimental turbine car built in 1963. The next 50 built were painted the copper color called “Turbine Bronze.” Further, it was May 14, 1963, when Chrysler unveiled the prototype Chrysler Turbine cars at New York’s Roosevelt Raceway. Outfitted with the 4th generation, A-831 power plant, a total of 50 copper colored “production” cars participated in a unique “user evaluation program” from 1963-1966. I wrote about this in my column from 2020 titled “Chrysler Turbine Car ahead of its time” and still available online with a quick internet search.
As for more trivia, this white Chrysler turbine was not only the only one ever painted white, it was used in the movie “The Lively Set” in 1964. Thanks again for your letter.
1959 ‘racing’ Thunderbird with lots of vents
Q: Greg I am attaching a picture of my 1959 T-bird taken right after it was repainted about five years ago. It had been parked since 1985 while I was working on cleaning up our three generations of old farm machinery on our Nebraska farmlands.
I just retired at age 71, and I’m now working on my T-Bird engine updates. I really don’t expect to find anything, and I was way too late to begin searching for its racing history. However, I owned it when I was 15 and never abused my car because I fixed too many farm machinery breakdowns to understand that purposely creating another one was always a bad idea.
I know it was a race version T-Bird because the side vents on the T-Bird are very functional. Someone went to a lot of work to cut them in and then cut air diverters in the sheet metal direct air from the engine compartment to those vents. Another hood vent was also cut in on the passenger side of the hood. Both sides have the same front fender vents, but only one side was functional.
One thing this picture shows is the rib on the roof line. It is perfectly straight and flawless from front to back. It changes the feel of the roof line on the car. The vents seem a lot of work and detail for just a show car.
The engine in mine is the 430 V8 engine with 3-speed overdrive. When we bought it, we got a hand written note listing all the special or heavy duty parts on the car.
Now, I see there is some discussion about the hood vents on the Hendrick NASCAR race cars giving them an advantage on speed/power. The story seems to be the vents let the air coming in for cooling to be exhausted out the hood vents. (Makes sense).
My T-bird had both hood and side vents which accomplished the same thing. I know mine routinely could peg the speedometer at 140 and keep going to maybe 150 or so. In later years, Dad and I would typically take it out on new smooth asphalt on a back road west of the farm and comfortably peg the speedometer and be talking at the same time. I look back and think how irresponsible that was. RPM was held at about 5000 for a mile or two. I had brand new 15 inch Michelins on it that had been dynamically spin balanced and running 40-50 lbs air.
Before I retired I was on a business trip to Charlotte and the Mooresville area of NC. and I had pictures of the car and its vents with me. The trip allowed me to go right by the Penske wind tunnel testing building and I stopped and took the pictures of the car and vents inside. The Penske people looked at the photos with a degree of surprise and questioning. Anyhow, they offer me to come back one day to put the car into the wind tunnel to see if the vents really worked. I never got back of course and the T-Bird remained in storage until just recently.
In ending, maybe my Thunderbird vents worked more than assumed? I have no idea about mine for sure but it’s nice to speculate. However, what a car the T-bird is just as is.
And no more fast driving as I am no longer young enough to be indestructible. I’m too old to go to jail for reckless driving. Thank you, Mark Mundorff, Lincoln, NE.
A: Mark what an amazing group of experiences your 1959 Thunderbird brought into your life! You might be able to still find my article on a Thunderbird like yours by searching “Greg Zyla 430 Thunderbird.” This article has some vin numbers and other important info. Some newspapers still allow you to look at the articles for three times before a “paywall” kicks in. Also check the Auto Round-Up magazine homepage as they have an archive of my articles. Good luck on finding what you seek on your very special 430 “racing” Thunderbird. It’s a real beauty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.