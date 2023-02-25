I was hoping to make a quick arrangement at Warren Anderson’s sawmill. I had two dozen cherry logs that needed to be sawn into “five-quarter.” Warren’s the best --no “thick and thin” off his headsaw. Trouble is, Warren loves to talk; and when he gets a chance, he refuses to be deprived. Warren can make a paragraph from the paper into a feature length film. Just as I was about to pull into Warren’s mill, Nogi Vick drove up in his old, faded green, Chevy pickup. I knew I was in trouble --Nogi is the second biggest talker around. Then came a surprise; Nogi said something to Warren and left as quick as he had come. What a break! Our son Dan was with me at the time. With spontaneous joy, I announced, “Did you see that?” Dan said, “Dad, don’t you know anything? Two talkers will never stay together; every talker is looking for a listener.”
Of all the magic of man, language is the most astounding. People want to talk. They have some insatiable craving to share everything they know, think, feel, experience, or have heard about. Experts tell us that couples who know how to talk are more successful in marriage. I expect talking is not always about sharing ideas; sometimes it’s just another way to share each other. Maybe that’s why some people talk so fast that they say things they haven’t even thought of yet --they’re just excited to see us!
Talking isn’t all words; and that’s where it gets a little complicated. There are people who know all kinds of things that the rest of us don’t. Where does this stuff come from? They get it by reading between the lines. Some people get really good at reading between the lines. That’s how they know so much --got it between the lines. Very often, people expect us to read between the lines. “I didn’t hear anything about that,” you say. Then, they come back with “yeah, but can’t you read between the lines?” Yet, there is nothing between the lines. Still, a lot of us got through school that way. “Did you read the book?” “Sure I read the book.” “Well, then, how come you don’t know what’s in it?” “I read between the lines.” The secret to speed reading is to read between the lines --there are no words there to slow you down. How can you expect to read fast if you insist on plowing right through the middle of all those words? Anybody can see that the clear path is between the lines; words just make a page into an obstacle course.
Still, maybe, there is something written between the lines. Not all messages come in the form of words. Often, the message is in the feelings that “drive” the story. In many visits, the “mother lode” is found in “why did they say it,” not “what did they say.” The true message is in discovering if the person feels insecure, threatened, intimidated, betrayed, abandoned, or lonely. You’ve got to read between the lines to get the full story.
Reading between the lines is part suspicion, part guess work, part common sense, part reason, part hunch, part intuition, part cynicism, part sensitivity, and part foolishness. The other day I was getting ready to go out to dinner with Gloria (Mrs. Marple). I asked her when she thought she would be ready. She said, “Ready, ready for what? I can’t go anyplace; Dr. Church-Moore is staying overnight with us on Monday. This place is a pigpen. I never said we were going out. I think you’re reading a little too much between the lines.” This, from the woman who taught me how to read between the lines.
In Matthew 20:10, there is a story about some workers who were hired at a variety of times throughout the day. Those hired in the early morning “supposed” that they would get more money than the late arrivals --but they didn’t. Just another case of reading between the lines when there is nothing there to read. To be a good listener you’ve got to know when there’s actually something there, and when it’s just blank space. You’ve got to know when the words themselves are really the blank space –and when the blank space is really the words.
