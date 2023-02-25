I was hoping to make a quick arrangement at Warren Anderson’s sawmill. I had two dozen cherry logs that needed to be sawn into “five-quarter.” Warren’s the best --no “thick and thin” off his headsaw. Trouble is, Warren loves to talk; and when he gets a chance, he refuses to be deprived. Warren can make a paragraph from the paper into a feature length film. Just as I was about to pull into Warren’s mill, Nogi Vick drove up in his old, faded green, Chevy pickup. I knew I was in trouble --Nogi is the second biggest talker around. Then came a surprise; Nogi said something to Warren and left as quick as he had come. What a break! Our son Dan was with me at the time. With spontaneous joy, I announced, “Did you see that?” Dan said, “Dad, don’t you know anything? Two talkers will never stay together; every talker is looking for a listener.”

Of all the magic of man, language is the most astounding. People want to talk. They have some insatiable craving to share everything they know, think, feel, experience, or have heard about. Experts tell us that couples who know how to talk are more successful in marriage. I expect talking is not always about sharing ideas; sometimes it’s just another way to share each other. Maybe that’s why some people talk so fast that they say things they haven’t even thought of yet --they’re just excited to see us!