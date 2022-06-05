Should you drive along Route 322 in Centre County, Pennsylvania, you will come to a plain marker by the side of the road with the following words: “Boalsburg, An American Village — Birthplace of Memorial Day.” Twenty-four communities nationwide lay claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day. However, my own heart goes to Boalsburg, Pennsylvania and Emma Hunter, a young teen-age girl, who on a Sunday in October 1864 gathered garden flowers to place on the grave of her father, Dr. Reuben Hunter, a Union Army surgeon who had died a short while before. On that day, Emma met Elizabeth Meyer, an older woman, who was at the cemetery strewing flowers on the grave of Private Amos Meyer, her son, who died on the last day of battle at Gettysburg. When Emma saw this, she walked over to Elizabeth and put some of her flowers on the grave of Elizabeth’s son. Elizabeth then went with Emma to place some of her own flowers on the grave of Emma’s father, Dr. Hunter. On that day, the women knelt, with friend Sophie Keller, and agreed to meet in the same way every year. As heart would have it, on July 4, 1865, all of Boalsburg gathered there with the women — not a single grave was neglected. It was the earliest observation of Memorial Day in our country.
For me, Memorial Day is a day of sadness and reflection. I do that best without martial music. In our churches, Granddaughter, Alex, will play “Ashokan Farewell” on her violin — and, we will all try to find our “better selves” somewhere within. I think much more about the loss of the soldier than the nobility or justification of the war — whatever war. Of course, Memorial Day will find most folk in cemeteries placing flowers on the graves of all who have died, in war or in peace, as soldiers or as civilians. It has become that one day in the year when all of us pause in respectful tribute to the people who have lived before us and made a way for us.
In those early days, there were no flowers for the Confederate Fallen (the enemy). The South, as you might expect, did not recognize Memorial Day. Yet, today Memorial Day is for the entire country — North and South alike. It has become less about the causes and contests, which are often prideful, selfish, misguided, politicized, propagandized, pumped and forced upon people, and more about the lost Dad, Son or Daughter. More about “sorrow and love in our hearts,” than statues and pomp at the village green. All a step in the right direction.
There is no question, nations spend obscenely large amounts of public funds on death and destruction. One cannot read Carl Sandburg’s Abraham Lincoln or watch Ken Burns’ The Civil War without profound mourning. Personally, I am horrified, when I reflect on the death of 51,000 men in three days at Gettysburg
— I don’t want to hear the empty rationalizations. I believe that to come to a resolution on such human tragedy is immoral. That is why my own heart is with Emma Hunter to the music of “Ashokan Farewell” on this and every Memorial Day. Sorrow, quiet and prayer have a better chance at peace than militarism and martial music. I don’t want to march; I want to mourn in quiet with Emma for her father. Memorial Day is not over for me. Memorial Day could keep us all safer if we would take time and make an early morning trip to the cemetery with Emma. Perhaps it is high time to listen to the Old General, “People want peace so much that one of these days governments had better get out of their way and let them have it” (Dwight D. Eisenhower).
