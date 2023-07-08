The Marple home overflows with junk — memorabilia from a now defunct era is on display all over the house. Why?

Maybe it’s because we wonder about the people who used all of that stuff. Maybe it’s because we claim them as our roots. Maybe it’s because all of it looks so mysterious to us. Maybe it’s because we know that every hand-sawn chest of drawers and every hand-sewn quilt is the equivalent of several weeks’ worth of life from the hour-glass of some unknown craftsman — we’re not about to let him or her die entirely.