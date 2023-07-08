The Marple home overflows with junk — memorabilia from a now defunct era is on display all over the house. Why?
Maybe it’s because we wonder about the people who used all of that stuff. Maybe it’s because we claim them as our roots. Maybe it’s because all of it looks so mysterious to us. Maybe it’s because we know that every hand-sawn chest of drawers and every hand-sewn quilt is the equivalent of several weeks’ worth of life from the hour-glass of some unknown craftsman — we’re not about to let him or her die entirely.
Maybe we subconsciously think that if the worth of their lives is not allowed to evaporate from the Earth, neither will the worth of ours. We sleep well on an “Eastlake” bed (1870 to 1890) left at the farmhouse by the Dan family who proceeded us. Charles Eastlake inspired furniture factories to hire hand-carvers to add a unique, often one of a kind, human artistic feel to each piece of furniture. The factory would not be allowed to completely push art (and the human hand) aside. Thank you, Charles!
Yet, for Gloria (Mrs. Marple) and me, the fact that we live in a carefully restored 1822 Connecticut saltbox house is more a matter of rebellion against those who want to build a new age by tearing down the accomplishments of everyone who lived before them.
To us, such behavior is a kind of secular sacrilege. Such people rewrote organizational charters and histories to read as though the only really smart people were born after 1940. In truth, by the mid 1950s many people even became ashamed of the past. There was a great need to tear it down — or, if that could not be accomplished, cover it up. In that modern era, amid mild protest, Old South Hall (razed 1950) and Old Alumni Hall (razed 1958) lost their places on the grounds of Mansfield University.
People installed dropped ceilings to hide vaulted ceilings in churches and stores. In the early 1950s, such things were considered old-fashioned, and there was no ignorance greater than being old fashioned.
In the 1950s, a box-building with a cantilevered second and third story was a stroke of design genius. Today, the stark, decaying testimonials of such “new-is-better” architecture blankets our towns and campuses. College kids now live in what could be mistaken for factories or warehouses; never-mind that sometimes they are clothed with brick, a sure sign of affluence and prestige to the folk at the beginnings of modernization.
The grand, old structures, built in an era of opulence, dream, art and fancy, had to come down — the coming age was to be as clean-lined as a jet rocket. No, so far as those old buildings were concerned, it wasn’t their condition that condemned them, as much as their age. Those fuddy-duddy buildings had lived through the ugliness of depression. By fate of some stroke of collective social pathology, the curse of ugliness would now be transferred to them. The depression was gone; a new world would be built — the old world would be demolished. The age of science required a scientific-looking domicile. The laboratory for the new experience must look sterile, lest the future be contaminated.
Not so for Old North Hall at Mansfield University. It was to survive several decades on death row to at last receive a pardon and emerge completely restored as the university library and the most beautiful, mysterious building in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. Yes, “Some remove the landmarks” (Job 24:2), but, if all the landmarks are allowed to be removed, how will we know where we’re at?
At our house, we’re still trying to figure out the meaning of “Mod,” “Yuppie,” “Hep,” and “With-it.” We think they could be related to an earlier term – ”dapper.” We did figure out what “hep” means. We saw it in front of a business in Athens, Pennsylvania. It means “Heating, Electrical, Plumbing.” HEP – now you know. It’s just another acronym. Makes you feel “hep” to say it. By the way, did you know that F. P. CASE & SONS, INC. of Troy built Straughn Hall on the Mansfield University Campus? Please don’t tear it down.
