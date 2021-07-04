On Wednesday, July 7, the entertaining musical group “Ridin the Rails” will perform two concerts in Sayre. They will be at the Sayre Historical Society Museum at 2 p.m. for a matinee and then in Howard Elmer Park at 6:30 p.m. for the Sayre William S. Pierce Memorial Summer Concert series.
“Ridin The Rails” is a fun, nostalgic, musical look at the American Railroad through song and story. The high-energy trio of Darrell Varley (vocals, banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle) Doug Roberts (vocals, guitar and uke) and Jim Hardaway (vocals bass and guitar), perform songs relating to trains in musical styles including folk, bluegrass, big band and nostalgic rock.
They bring the sights, sounds and rhythm of the iron horse era back to life.
North American goods and people were, and still are, transported by railroads leading to countless stories, anecdotes and legends that have found their way into many musical genres.
There are stories about specific trains, building the railroads, train robberies, the heroic deeds of railroaders … and the hobos. The group presents a timeless tradition of passing history forward to future generations through story and song.
The 2 p.m. performance will be on the lawn of the Sayre Historical Society, so attendees will need to bring along their own chairs to hear old-time favorites such as “Wabash Cannonball,” “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” and “Orange Blossom Special.”
