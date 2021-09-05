In March of 2020 during the long shut down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert M. “Mike” Farley of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, contacted his brother Henry in Sayre to let him know that he had been asked to apply to the Jamestowne Society for membership, and to ask for his assistance completing his application for admission.
The brothers are descendants of Thomas and Jane Sefton Farley, who arrived from England and were living at Archer’s Hope, then in James City country Virginia in 1623. Thomas Farley was a Burgess in the Jamestowne Colony.
The Jamestown Society is an organization founded in 1936 by George Craghead Gregory for descendants of stockholders in the Virginia Company of London and the descendants of those who owned land or who had domiciles in Jamestowne, or on Jamestowne Island, prior to the year 1700.
In May 1607, Jamestowne was established as the first permanent English settlement in what is now the United States. It was founded by the London branch of the Virginia Company, which was competing with the Plymouth branch to settle the Colony of Virginia.
The Farleys are well versed on their Farley genealogy due to the fact that their late father, Robert Dock Farley’s cousin, Jesse Kelso Farley, owner of the Farley Candy Company in Chicago, published a 251-page hard-bound history and genealogy of the family in America in 1943 titled Twelve Generations of Farleys. Jesse Kelso hired noted genealogists of the time to do the research for him, which made tracking down the hard-copy proof of documents easier for the Farley brothers.
Mike also knew that Henry had been admitted to the Sons of the American Revolution in 1992 under their 7th great-grandfather Captain Thomas Farley, who fought in the Virginia Militia in the Revolutionary War. Henry had to prove his lineage to Captain Farley in that application process, so some of the work to prove back to 1623 was done. Captain Thomas Farley was married to Judith Clay, a sister of Henry Clay, the Statesman’s father.
The Jamestowne application, like the Sons of the American Revolution application, is lineage data that starts with applicant and carries back by generation to the original settler, and all information supplied in the application must be verified and approved by the society.
The brothers set to work and over the course of the next year put together all the needed documentation and proof for admittance to the Society. Mike was approved for membership in March of 2021 and Henry was then invited to become a member by Mike. Henry’s application was approved April 12, 2021.
Their particular branch of the Farley family left Virginia in 1808 and went to Tennessee, where their third great-grandfather, John Farley and his wife Jane Hammond, moved for his work as a government surveyor.
On April 2, 1813, their great-great grandfather, Jesse Preston Farley, was born six miles from Nashville, Tennessee. The family moved in 1817 to St. Clare Country, Illinois and it was here in 1822 that Jane Hammond Farley died.
Jesse Preston Farley, just a boy, went to Galena, Illinois with an aunt after his mother’s death. He worked at various jobs in Galena, which was the great town of the Northwest then. In 1832 Jesse was enrolled as a private in the 27th Illinois Militia during the Black Hawk War.
Jesse Preston Farley was married twice; his first wife was Mary Priestly Johnson. They began their married life in Dubuque, Iowa. Jesse Preston Farley is credited as being one of the five men who founded Dubuque. Mary Priestley Johnson Farley died in 1844 and Jesse Preston Farley married second her niece, Mary Louisa Johnson.
To this union was born Henry Gest Farley on Feb. 7, 1851.
Jesse Preston Farley was a successful businessman in Dubuque and a railroad entrepreneur. His sons all became involved in railroading.
Henry Gest married Emma J. Feiss of New York City on Dec. 24, 1874, at the Little Church Around the Corner. They eventually settled in Mona, Iowa where their son Henry Gest Farley Jr. was born May 18, 1881.
Henry “Harry” married Mina Rosina “Rosa” Dock, daughter of Norwegian immigrants Peder P. and Synove Peterson Dock, Nov. 8, 1904. Henry and Rosa had a son, Robert Dock, who was born in Stacyville, Iowa July 6, 1922.
Robert and his sisters all served in the military during World War II. Henry and Rosa moved to West Palm Beach, Florida from Iowa during the war, so after being discharged from the Navy Robert went to West Palm Beach, where he re-enlisted in the Navy as a recruiter. It was there that he met Mary Louise Maloney, a girl from Towanda, Pennsylvania, daughter of Edward and Kathryn O’Keefe Maloney, descendants of the early Irish canal workers in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, (1836) and the Barclay coal mines.
Louise went to Florida in the winters of 1945, 1946 with her friends Dorothy Cox and Katie Hurley. Robert Farley and Louise Maloney were married in West Palm Beach, Aug. 30, 1947, and then moved to Towanda to raise their family, Robert M., Elizabeth K., Henry G., William, Richard and Donald.
Louise died in 1964 and Robert married second Mary Eugenia Gallagher Calaman, a widow with five children, John, JoAnne, Patricia, Mark, and Thomas. Robert and Jean had two children, Timothy and Tami. Robert D. Farley died in 1998.
Mike and Henry are proud of their accomplishment to verify their genealogy for future generations of their family and their long history in America.
