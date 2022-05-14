Lives there a gardener with ample bed who never to himself has said, “Where can I find space for one more plant?” My first two decades in the dirt were plagued by a garden that could be covered by the order forms I sent out every spring. Out of necessity I turned to containers, and the blacktop driveway sprouted and the concrete patio bloomed.
Today I have more room. I even have the luxury of planting space gluttons like castor bean just to fill in empty spaces. Even so there is still a patio filled with flowers and even containers in the vegetable garden.
Have you ever grown a globe artichoke? Not only is it elegantly edible, it is a handsome plant with huge, ferny leaves in powdered gray. But it isn't hardy here.
Mine grow in a large container, actually half of a plastic 55 gallon drum. When cold winds bluster, it goes into the basement to sleep out the winter. I figure each artichoke only costs me five times more than I would pay in a grocery store.
The other half of the drum I cut in two has a seedless watermelon. This is the third season I have planted seedless watermelons. I'm told they taste delicious.
This year with a container I can give it the best possible conditions. The tub sits on the brink of a steep slope in the sunniest corner of the garden. The vines have plenty of room to run, but without the barrel it would be an awkward spot to plant and the soil there isn't the best. But my container soil, mixed up just for that reluctant watermelon which is rich in compost and several degrees warmer than the ground. This year maybe I'll taste one.
Seedless watermelons need a different variety for pollination, so I have Sugar Baby planted in a five gallon industrial pail. These ubiquitous buckets can be found wherever food is prepared, often free, always cheap. My entire vegetable garden was once entirely in five gallon pails.
Besides these utilitarian containers, I've accumulated scads of terra cotta. Several sit in the vegetable garden filled with colorful annuals. Still others sit under a huge maple whose roots and dense shade ravage anything planted in the ground. Every week or so they are swapped out, so each set gets its time out beck in the sun.
Other pots hold perennials. Let's be honest: Many perennials look magnificent for two or three weeks and then are just boring. Grown in containers, you can enjoy them when they are enjoyable, then hide them out behind the garage.
I have fallen in love with tropical plants. They have not fallen in love with northern winters. Planted in pots, you can move them to a milder clime, like your living room. I particularly like elephant ears, but not the common ones sold cheap every spring from crates. The Royal Hawaiian strain is gorgeous but hard to find. Not this year. WalMart has several kinds, different varieties in different stores. They are pricey, but with luck they may be half price by now. And storing them involves just letting them go to sleep in fall. The tubers don't even take up much space in your closet.
These are only some of the reasons to grow in containers even if you have ample garden space. You can think of more. And if you are short on space, you don't even need to think very hard.
