Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.