Sayre's summer concerts kick off 36th year Wednesday

SAYRE BOROUGH – The William S. Pierce Memorial – Sayre Summer Concert Series kicks off on Wednesday with a performance by Joe Lopreste at 6:30 p.m. on the historic bandstand in Howard Elmer Park.
This year marks the 36th year of the summer concert series and the 2021 line-up includes 11 performances featuring new performers and series regulars including a special Kid’s Night concert featuring long-time series participant Tom Knight Puppets on Tuesday, July 27, presented by Pat Haggerty Dance Studio.
The concert series continues next week with a performance by The Fire Within Jazz Sextet from Ithaca on June 30 and Ridin’ The Rails from Nashville, Tennessee on July 7.
Ridin’ the Rails will also perform at the Sayre Historical Society earlier in the day on July 7.
Future performances scheduled in the series include; 5 Man Trio, Flashback, Smith & Baker, Diana & the Crew, Winding River Players, The Stoutmen and the Kirby Band.
The concert series is presented each year by the Sayre Community Corporation, Guthire, and Sayre Borough.
Additional sponsors include Bradford County Tourism Agency, Foster Law Office, Gannon Associates, Stiffler-McGraw & Associates, Pat Haggerty Dance Studio, First Citizens Community Bank, Landy & Kilmer Insurance, Landy & Rossettie, PLLC., Elderwood at Waverly, Vacri Construction, Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Girard Pension Services, The Daily Review, The Morning Times, and the Family of William S. Pierce.
Additional information about the concert series can be found on the borough’s website (www.sayreborough.org) and updates are posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
