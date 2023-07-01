This week, we present the second feature story in a series of Top 10 Muscle Cars of All Time, namely the 1962 Pontiac Catalina 421SD. With development beginning in 1961, Pontiac was 100% behind this effort thanks to Semon “Bunkie” Knudsen, then head of Pontiac and a performance minded executive. Key was the success of the Pontiac brand in both drag racing and NASCAR, the latter fresh off a victory in the 1961 Daytona 500. In that ’61 500, Marvin Panch drove a year-old 1960 Catalina owned and setup by Henry “Smokey” Yunick.

Top of mind in my selections of these 10 Muscle Cars of All-Time is the important fact that the factory knew full well what it was doing. In building these cars, the manufacturers fulfilled the desires of this new breed of high horsepower loving consumers, led by the coming of age Baby Boomer generation. Additionally, and thankfully to the muscle car success, is the fact that the demographic of this consumer was not limited to young, “crazy hoodlums” who in reality wouldn’t have known the difference between a camshaft and a flywheel.

