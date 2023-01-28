People’s attitudes toward themselves span a full range of possibilities from narcissism (extreme self-love), on the one extreme, to despising themselves, on the other extreme. Either extreme is likely to generate difficulties. A sound view of self is essential for personal security and healthy relationships with others. Let’s face it, the “wimp” is no better off than the egotist! Our ability to love others is deeply rooted in our ability to accept and love ourselves. If we see self as having value, we will, then, be able to use that value as a secure basis from which to approach and serve others. To love others, we must first love ourselves.
The Bible supports the idea of self-worth from two perspectives: First, if it is true that God loves us, then valuing self is valuing what God loves. Second, the Bible says, “No one ever hates his own flesh, but nourishes and tenderly cares for it, just as Christ does for the church, because we are members of his body” (Ephesians 5:29-30). That is, the reason Christ loves us is that he considers that we are part of himself. If we care about ourselves, then we will certainly care about whatever becomes a part of us; that is, we will care for friends, spouse, children, parents, and community. Gloria (Mrs. Marple) cares for me because (at least partly) I have in some manner become a part of her. That is why she doesn’t want me going out in public without taking a bath and putting on a clean shirt; she doesn’t want to look bad!
