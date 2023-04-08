Between the years of 1693 and 1697 Jakob Ammann broke away from the Swiss Brethren Church. The new faction led by Ammann decided to include: foot washing, shunning, and the wearing of untrimmed beards and modest attire as elements in their new confession of faith. Sometime after 1710, followers of Ammann began moving to North America; today, we know them as the Amish.

Historically, the practice of shunning has been a part of many religions. For example, within some branches of the Jewish faith if a child chooses not to follow in the religious path of his or her parents, a funeral service is conducted for the erring family member. From that time on, the child is to be considered dead by his or her entire family. I have a Greek Orthodox friend who converted to Protestant Christianity; as a result, his family disowned him. Even though Marcus (name changed) went on to become a Baptist minister, he always seemed like a broken and a sad man after being disowned.