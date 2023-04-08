Between the years of 1693 and 1697 Jakob Ammann broke away from the Swiss Brethren Church. The new faction led by Ammann decided to include: foot washing, shunning, and the wearing of untrimmed beards and modest attire as elements in their new confession of faith. Sometime after 1710, followers of Ammann began moving to North America; today, we know them as the Amish.
Historically, the practice of shunning has been a part of many religions. For example, within some branches of the Jewish faith if a child chooses not to follow in the religious path of his or her parents, a funeral service is conducted for the erring family member. From that time on, the child is to be considered dead by his or her entire family. I have a Greek Orthodox friend who converted to Protestant Christianity; as a result, his family disowned him. Even though Marcus (name changed) went on to become a Baptist minister, he always seemed like a broken and a sad man after being disowned.
Though we have all experienced shunning at some level, it seems a shame to make a church doctrine out of the practice. The Bible uses the word shun only once, “Avoid (shun) profane chatter, for it will lead people into more and more impiety” (2 Timothy 2:16). There is a big difference between shunning (avoiding) hurtful behaviors, careless talk or evil and shunning our children!
Disowning a child is a sure way to get him or her to feel that he or she is not worth owning. The tragedy of being disowned is compounded by the fact that very decent people disown their children. If no one wants us or if our parents refuse to own us, it makes us ashamed to be alive. I expect there are many ways to disown children: We can hint that they are not too smart; we can constantly brag about their better-than-average siblings to their exclusion; we can make sure they know they make us a lot of trouble, while never finding them to be a source of joy or delight; we can refuse to display the pride we have in them.
Shunning assumes that the way to straighten out a child is to declare a “love embargo” on him or her, or hold him or her hostage to our affections. Fortunately, the Heavenly Father does not treat us this way. “But God proves his love for us in that while we were sinners Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). God loves us through thick and thin, “I will never leave you or forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). Surely, we ought to take our cue from God and hang onto our children. If children are not owned by their parents, they can only assume that it is because they are not nice enough, good enough, smart enough, or beautiful enough to be worth owning. If we cannot assign worth to them, how can they assign worth to themselves? Take it from God, loving children works better than shunning them. Sure, it cost Christ the cross to “hang onto us” –in what must often be a rough ride for Him! Yet, regardless of what we did to Him, God didn’t let go of us. It does cost to “hang on.” Yet, Don’t miss the fact that the Cross was followed by Easter –new life to all of us through Christ! God did and does “hang on to us” through thick and thin. It’s the least we can do for others –especially for our children. Easter proves that God is right about this! Happy Easter!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.