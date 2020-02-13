Make some friends and personalize a sign in the newly renovated Troy Sale Barn.
Strickland Creative Services is putting on a Sip & Sign event to raise money for the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Never done this before? No worries! Just bring drinks and an admission fee of $40. Materials, templates, water, and snacks will all be provided.
Tickets are available at the Allen F. Pierce Free Library located at 34 Fenner Ave., Troy.
Anyone with questions, concerns, or wondering what’s new in the library, should call (570) 297-2745.
