The economy is bad. Why? Well, because the grumblers say so — that’s why. Schools are in bad shape. Why? Because the grumblers say so — that’s why. I’ve got a question of my own. Why should the grumblers always get the press? Sure, something is always going wrong for somebody, someplace; but the truth is, it’s going pretty darn well for the most of us, most of the time. Couldn’t somebody point that out? I suspect that if these are bad times we’ll have to wait for Heaven for better times.

It seems to me that politicians always base their platforms on some upheaval that might come. Something like, “You might lose your job.” Well, you might. Still, with the unemployment rate hovering at 3.6%, you’ve got a real good chance of getting another one if you’re willing to work. Compare that to say, 1940 at 14.6% unemployment (and mostly, only one family income), or 1982 at 9.7% unemployment.