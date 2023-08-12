I just spent the day repotting my clivia. I’ve told you about clivia, perhaps the perfect duffer’s house plant. It takes low light and neglect, looks great as a foliage plant year round, with dark green, leathery, strap-like leaves. And then in the middle of winter it sprouts one or more grapefruit-sized blossoms in bright orange that last for weeks. How can you beat it?
Granted, they are expensive at 25 bucks or more, but they live for decades. You can’t get that kind of value out of a couple of bouquets of cut flowers.
Care is a matter of watering occasionally, feeding if you think of it, from February through September. In winter it just needs dusting; clivia wants that dry spell to bloom well. And once every six or eight years you need to set a day aside to repot it.
After several years in the living room it will have multiplied to make half a dozen fans of leaves and such a tangle of thick, fleshy roots that it will push itself out of the pot, maybe even break the pot. Then it’s time for the one chore they demand.
Clivias are in the amaryllis family. If you don’t have a clivia but do have an old amaryllis, the same directions apply, only it’s easier. In fact, it might be a good idea to practice on an amaryllis before tackling a clivia.
If it is growing in a plastic pot, the easiest way to get it out is to cut the pot away. If it is in clay, get a hammer.
I have mine in a concrete container, so it is a hassle to get it out. Holding the whole thing upside down, I go out and pound the rim on a fence post. Energetically. Eventually I can feel the root ball move, maybe a quarter of an inch. A few more vigorous thumps and it drops out. Now the fun begins.
What confronts you is something that looks like a Gordian knot made from five pounds of linguini al dente. The roots are thick and brittle and must be untangled with as little damage as possible.
Have you ever played Pickup Sticks? Good. Carefully tease some of the roots apart. Then grab two fans of leaves at the base with your fist, pull them in opposite directions, and see if they move. They won’t. Tease some more, pull some more. Eventually they will give just a smidgen, so you can wiggle them. Then you can tease and wiggle, tease and wiggle until one comes loose. You will hear a snap as the base breaks free. Don’t worry about it. Then do another clump.
Clean out the dead roots and shake off any remaining soil. Take each clump to the sink and scrub the leaves down with detergent and the dishwashing sponge, the scouring side. They’re tough. In fact, I’d throw them in the washing machine if I knew how to run it. Be sure to clean down into the base of the fan. This is the horticultural equivalent of admonishing little boys to wash behind their ears.
Pot them up, shoving the soil down into the roots with your fingers. You can put them in individual pots. Or you can put several in a much larger pot for a spectacular winter display. Then sit back and relax for several years.
Don’t let my tale of woe discourage you. A few hours of hard work once a decade is a small price to pay for the best houseplant in captivity.
