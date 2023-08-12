I just spent the day repotting my clivia. I’ve told you about clivia, perhaps the perfect duffer’s house plant. It takes low light and neglect, looks great as a foliage plant year round, with dark green, leathery, strap-like leaves. And then in the middle of winter it sprouts one or more grapefruit-sized blossoms in bright orange that last for weeks. How can you beat it?

Granted, they are expensive at 25 bucks or more, but they live for decades. You can’t get that kind of value out of a couple of bouquets of cut flowers.